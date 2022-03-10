Tata Altroz DCA: Top 5 changes worth waiting for

Tata Altroz DCA will soon be hitting the showroom floors in India. The automatic variant of the premium hatchback will bring along a slew of other updates as well.

Tata Altroz is one of the top-performers of the homegrown brand. Launched for the first time in the year 2020, the Altroz will soon be getting the option of an automatic gearbox. The company has released a teaser video which confirms the arrival of a dual-clutch automatic on its premium hatchback. It indeed seems like that Tata Motors will be using this opportunity to beef up the Altroz’s equipment list with some exciting new features. Here’s a list of 5 big changes that are expected to be seen on the upcoming new Tata Altroz DCA.

New LED DRLs

The Altroz comes fitted with slender-looking headlamps. It further gets high-set fog lamps, which also enclose LED DRLs. However, the Altroz will get another set of LED DRLs within the headlamp cluster this time. In the teaser video, this addition looks modern.

Opera Blue paint scheme

Another change that the Tata Altroz DCA will bring along is the addition of the new Opera Blue paint scheme. Recently, Tata Motors has also introduced a new shade of blue on the Nexon as well.

Dual-clutch automatic

The automatic trim of the Altroz is said to feature a dual-clutch automatic for quick shift response. It will be a wet-clutch unit to withstand the Indian driving conditions. The automatic gearbox will initially be offered with the 1.2L Revotron unit. The diesel grades will continue to sell with the manual transmission.

Larger infotainment unit

The teaser video of the Tata Altroz DCA has revealed a lot. Another change that can be spotted in the video is the larger touchscreen infotainment unit. Currently, a 7-inch touchscreen display does duty on the Altroz. The big giveaway about this change are slim bezels of the touchscreen unit.

Wireless Android Auto & Apple CarPlay

Tata Motors has recently updated a couple of its offerings with the addition of wireless connectivity for Android Auto & Apple CarPlay. A similar suit is assumed to be followed on the Altroz DCA as well, since the hatchback will also be getting a new infotainment unit.

