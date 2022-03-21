Tata Altroz DCA (automatic) launched: Priced from Rs 8.10 lakh

The prices of the new Tata Altroz DCA (automatic) range between Rs 8.10 lakh – Rs 9.90 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and it will rival the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, etc.

Tata Motors has today finally launched the automatic transmission-equipped variants of the Altroz in India. The prices of the new Tata Altroz DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) range between Rs 8.10 lakh – Rs 9.90 lakh, ex-showroom and introductory. Pre-bookings for the same are already open for a token amount of Rs 21,000. One can book this premium hatchback by visiting their nearest Tata Motors dealership.

The variant-wise ex-showroom prices of the new Tata Altroz DCA are mentioned below:

Altroz DCA Variant Price (ex-showroom) XM+ DCA Rs 8,09,900 XT DCA Rs 8,59,900 XT Dark DCA Rs 9,05,900 XZ DCA Rs 9,09,900 XZ(O) DCA Rs 9,21,900 XZ+ DCA Rs 9,59,900 XZ+ Dark DCA Rs 9,89,900

The new Tata Altroz DCA has been offered with the XM+, XT, XZ, XZ (O), XZ+, and Dark Edition variants of the car, with prices ranging between Rs 8.10 lakh – Rs 9.90 lakh, ex-showroom. It also gets a new Opera Blue paint scheme. The DCA (Dual Clutch Automatic) gearbox is available with the Altroz’s 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 84.8 hp of power and 113 Nm of peak torque. It gets a 5-speed manual gearbox too.

Tata Motors says its DCA transmission will set the Gold standard in automatics as it gets several segment-first features such as a wet clutch with active cooling technology, machine learning functionality, a shift by wire technology, a self-healing mechanism, and an auto park lock feature. However, in terms of creature comfort features, it remains unchanged. The Altroz gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and iRA connected car tech, automatic climate control, cruise control, etc.

Watch Video | Tata Altroz iTurbo Review:

Apart from the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol mill, the Altroz also gets a 110 hp 1.2-litre turbo petrol motor and a 1.5-litre diesel engine that develops 88 hp. Both the engines are paired with a 5-speed manual gearbox only. The Tata Altroz is now priced in India between Rs 5.99 lakh – Rs 9.89 lakh, ex-showroom. It rivals the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20, and Toyota Glanza.

Also Read: Auto Expo to be held from January 13-18 in 2023

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.