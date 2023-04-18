Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Swift/Baleno vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price, specs comparison

The prices of the new Tata Altroz iCNG will be revealed tomorrow. Here’s how it will fare against its CNG-powered rivals, which include the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Tata Motors is expanding its iCNG range with the launch of the CNG-powered Altroz. The Tata Altroz iCNG made its official debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and its prices will be revealed in India tomorrow, i.e. on April 19. It will be offered with some first-in-segment features. Here’s how the new Tata Altroz CNG will fare against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Tata Altroz CNG vs Swift vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios: Engine and gearbox

Specification Altroz Swift Baleno Grand i10 Nios Engine 1.2-litre NA 1.2-litre NA 1.2-litre NA 1.2-litre NA Power 76 bhp 76.4 bhp 76.4 bhp 68 bhp Torque 97 Nm 98.5 Nm 98.5 Nm 95.2 Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT

All these hatchbacks are powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine and churn out almost similar power figures at 76 bhp. However, with 68 bhp on tap, the Grand i10 Nios offers slightly less power on paper. They come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.

Tata Altroz CNG vs Swift vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios: CNG Mileage

Model Altroz Swift Baleno Grand i10 Nios CNG Mileage N.A. 30.90 km/kg 30.61 km/kg 28.10 km/kg

While the mileage of the Tata Altroz CNG has not been revealed yet, the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of other CNG-powered hatchbacks is mentioned in the above table.

Tata Altroz CNG vs Swift vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) Tata Altroz CNG Rs 7.50 lakh – Rs 9.50 lakh (expected) Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG Rs 7.85 lakh – Rs 8.53 lakh Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 9.28 lakh Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG Rs 7.58 lakh – Rs 8.13 lakh

Tata Motors will announce the price of the Altroz iCNG in India tomorrow. Its arch-rival, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG, is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh. The prices of the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios start at Rs 7.85 lakh and Rs 7.58 lakh, respectively. All prices ex-showroom Delhi.

