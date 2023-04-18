Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Swift/Baleno vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price, specs comparison

Tata Motors is expanding its iCNG range with the launch of the CNG-powered Altroz. The Tata Altroz iCNG made its official debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and its prices will be revealed in India tomorrow, i.e. on April 19. It will be offered with some first-in-segment features. Here’s how the new Tata Altroz CNG will fare against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.
Tata Altroz CNG vs Swift vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios: Engine and gearbox
|Specification
|Altroz
|Swift
|Baleno
|Grand i10 Nios
|Engine
|1.2-litre NA
|1.2-litre NA
|1.2-litre NA
|1.2-litre NA
|Power
|76 bhp
|76.4 bhp
|76.4 bhp
|68 bhp
|Torque
|97 Nm
|98.5 Nm
|98.5 Nm
|95.2 Nm
|Gearbox
|5-speed MT
|5-speed MT
|5-speed MT
|5-speed MT
All these hatchbacks are powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine and churn out almost similar power figures at 76 bhp. However, with 68 bhp on tap, the Grand i10 Nios offers slightly less power on paper. They come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only.
Tata Altroz CNG vs Swift vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios: CNG Mileage
|Model
|Altroz
|Swift
|Baleno
|Grand i10 Nios
|CNG Mileage
|N.A.
|30.90 km/kg
|30.61 km/kg
|28.10 km/kg
While the mileage of the Tata Altroz CNG has not been revealed yet, the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of other CNG-powered hatchbacks is mentioned in the above table.
Tata Altroz CNG vs Swift vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios: Price in India
|Make and model
|Price (ex-showroom)
|Tata Altroz CNG
|Rs 7.50 lakh – Rs 9.50 lakh (expected)
|Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG
|Rs 7.85 lakh – Rs 8.53 lakh
|Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG
|Rs 8.35 lakh – Rs 9.28 lakh
|Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG
|Rs 7.58 lakh – Rs 8.13 lakh
Tata Motors will announce the price of the Altroz iCNG in India tomorrow. Its arch-rival, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG, is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh. The prices of the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios start at Rs 7.85 lakh and Rs 7.58 lakh, respectively. All prices ex-showroom Delhi.
