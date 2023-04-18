scorecardresearch

Tata Altroz CNG vs Maruti Swift/Baleno vs Hyundai Grand i10 Nios: Price, specs comparison

The prices of the new Tata Altroz iCNG will be revealed tomorrow. Here’s how it will fare against its CNG-powered rivals, which include the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Tata Altroz and its all other CNG-powered rivals get a 1.2-litre NA bi-fuel petrol engine

Tata Motors is expanding its iCNG range with the launch of the CNG-powered Altroz. The Tata Altroz iCNG made its official debut at the Auto Expo 2023 and its prices will be revealed in India tomorrow, i.e. on April 19. It will be offered with some first-in-segment features. Here’s how the new Tata Altroz CNG will fare against the Maruti Suzuki Swift, Baleno and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. 

Tata Altroz CNG vs Swift vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios: Engine and gearbox

SpecificationAltroz SwiftBalenoGrand i10 Nios
Engine1.2-litre NA1.2-litre NA1.2-litre NA1.2-litre NA
Power76 bhp76.4 bhp76.4 bhp68 bhp
Torque97 Nm98.5 Nm98.5 Nm95.2 Nm
Gearbox5-speed MT5-speed MT5-speed MT 5-speed MT

All these hatchbacks are powered by a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated bi-fuel petrol engine and churn out almost similar power figures at 76 bhp. However, with 68 bhp on tap, the Grand i10 Nios offers slightly less power on paper. They come mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only. 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno S-CNG

Tata Altroz CNG vs Swift vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios: CNG Mileage 

ModelAltroz SwiftBalenoGrand i10 Nios
CNG MileageN.A.30.90 km/kg30.61 km/kg28.10 km/kg

While the mileage of the Tata Altroz CNG has not been revealed yet, the ARAI-certified fuel efficiency of other CNG-powered hatchbacks is mentioned in the above table. 

Tata Altroz CNG vs Swift vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios: Price in India

Make and modelPrice (ex-showroom)
Tata Altroz CNGRs 7.50 lakh – Rs 9.50 lakh (expected)
Maruti Suzuki Swift CNGRs 7.85 lakh – Rs 8.53 lakh 
Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNGRs 8.35 lakh – Rs 9.28 lakh
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNGRs 7.58 lakh – Rs 8.13 lakh

Tata Motors will announce the price of the Altroz iCNG in India tomorrow. Its arch-rival, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG, is priced from Rs 8.35 lakh to Rs 9.28 lakh. The prices of the CNG variants of the Maruti Suzuki Swift and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios start at Rs 7.85 lakh and Rs 7.58 lakh, respectively. All prices ex-showroom Delhi.

First published on: 18-04-2023 at 10:05 IST