Tata Altroz CNG vs competition: Price comparison

The price wars have begun as the Tata Altroz CNG takes on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and Hyundai i10 Nios CNG.

Tata Motors has finally launched the Altroz iCNG at an aggressive price undercutting its rivals. The Altroz CNG will take on the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and its doppelganger, the Toyota Glanza, and the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. We take a look at how the new Altroz CNG fares against its rivals.

Tata Altroz CNG vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios : Price Wars

Model Altroz iCNG Baleno S-CNG Grand i10 Nios CNG Engine 1199cc 1197cc 1197cc Power 72.4bhp 76.3bhp 68bhp Torque 103Nm 98.5Nm 95.2Nm Gearbox 5-speed MT 5-speed MT 5-speed MT CNG Mileage NA 30.6 km/kg 28.1 km/kg Price

(Ex-showroom) Rs 7.55 — Rs 10.55 lakh Rs 8.35 —Rs 9.28 lakh Rs 7.58 – 8.13 lakh

With introductory prices, the Altroz is the most affordable CNG hatchback in its segment. Starting at Rs 7.55 lakh, ex-showroom, the Altroz CNG is Rs 79,600 cheaper than the Baleno and Rs 2,500 lesser than the Grand i10 Nios.

Tata Altroz CNG vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios : Variants and Features

Tata Motors has taken that extra step to ensure that the Altroz CNG is accessible to everyone. Hence, the Altroz is available in six variants unlike its competition, the Baleno and the Grand i10 Nios, which only offer two options. Therefore, the Altroz is the most affordable and the most expensive vehicle as it comes loaded with first-in-segment features.

Also Read: Upcoming SUVs under Rs 10 lakh in India: Hyundai Exter to Maruti Jimny

The Altroz is the only vehicle in its class to offer a voice-operated sunroof. At Rs 8.85 lakh, ex-showroom, the XM+ (S) comes with a sunroof and automatic headlights, which is around Rs 50,000 more than the entry-level Baleno and Rs 97,000 higher than the Grand i10 Nios.

At Rs 10.55 lakh, ex-showroom, the top-of-the-line Altroz XZ+O (S) is equipped with additional features like leatherette upholstery, air purifier and in-car connected technology.

Tata Altroz CNG has a unique 30-litre twin CNG cylinder that is smartly tucked in without compromising on the boot space. The Altroz CNG offers 210 litres of luggage area as the spare wheel is neatly placed beneath the boot.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Tata Altroz CNG vs Baleno vs Grand i10 Nios : Safety

Like its petrol and diesel versions, the Altroz CNG is the safest hatchback in its segment as it scored a 5-star Global Global NCAP rating based on the crash testing results. With the solid body structure, Tata Motors may have missed an opportunity to further up the safety benchmark with six airbags, but currently, the Altroz CNG offers two as standard. On the other hand, the Baleno comes standard with six airbags and Grand i10 Nios with four.

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable automatic cars in India: Alto K10 to Tata Tiago

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.