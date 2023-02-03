Tata Altroz CNG, Punch CNG to be launched in India by June 2023

Tata’s new CNG duo, Altroz and Punch CNG were showcased at the Auto Expo 2023.

Tata Motors showcased CNG versions of the Punch and Altroz at the Auto Expo 2023 and is confirmed to launch in India by June 2023. Both models get twin cylinders to store CNG and a capacity of 60 litres (water equivalent).

Under the hood, both Tata Punch CNG and Altroz iCNG are powered by a 1.2-litre petrol engine that churns 84 bhp and 113Nm of torque. In pure CNG mode, the motor will propel 76 bhp and 97Nm of torque.

CNG and alternate fuel acceptance is picking up thanks to their low running cost and the push provided by the government towards Green Mobility at the recent Budget 2023.

Tata Altroz CNG and Punch CNG: Features

Tata Altroz CNG will continue betting big on safety and get six airbags. The Altroz is a 5-star safety-rated car by Global NCAP. The hatchback will also get LED DRLs, a sunroof, 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, automatic climate control, leatherette seats, rear AC vents and a height-adjustable driver seat.

On the other hand, Tata Punch CNG also gets an electric sunroof, a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, rear AC vents and automatic climate control, and 16-inch dual-tone alloy wheels.

Tata Motors also showcased the Harrier EV, Sierra EV, Curvv ICE and the Altroz Racer (Hyundai i20 N Line rival) at the 2023 Auto Expo.