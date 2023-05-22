Tata Altroz CNG launched at Rs 7.55 lakh: Variants, Features, Specs

The Tata Altroz CNG comes with many segment-first features like a sunroof, and twin CNG cylinders.

The latest to join the CNG bandwagon is Tata Motors’ premium hatchback, the Altroz. The Altroz iCNG starts from Rs 7.55 lakh and goes up to Rs 10.55 lakh, ex-showroom. The hatchback is available in six variants. Last month, Tata Motors opened the bookings for the Altroz CNG at a nominal amount of Rs 21,000.

Tata Altroz CNG: Price range

Following prices of the Altroz CNG mentioned below are all ex-showroom.

Altroz iCNG XE Rs 7.55 lakh Altroz iCNG XM+ Rs 8.40 lakh Altroz iCNG XM+ (S) Rs 8.85 lakh Altroz iCNG XZ Rs 9.53 lakh Altroz iCNG XZ+ (S) Rs 10.03 lakh Altroz iCNG XZ+O (S) Rs 10.54 lakh

Tata Altroz CNG: Features

The Altroz CNG is the most feature-laden hatchback in its segment. It is the first in its class to come with a voice-assisted sunroof and the twin 30-litre CNG cylinder ensures a boot space of 210 litres. The electric sunroof is available in three trims — XM+ (S), XZ+ (S) and XZ+O (S). The Altroz is also the only hatchback that can directly be started in CNG mode. The top three variants sport 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels.

The Altroz CNG comes packed with an 8-speaker music system by Harman, a 7-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple Carplay, leatherette seats, fully automatic climate control, rear AC vents, height adjustable driver seat, wireless phone charger, air purifier and auto headlamps.

Tata Altroz CNG: Engine specs

The Altroz is powered by a 3-cylinder 1.2-litre petrol engine that has an output of 72.4bhp and 103Nm in CNG mode and 87bhp and 115Nm of torque in petrol mode. It is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission. The Altroz’s twin rivals — Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza — get a 1.2-litre engine under the hood that churns out 76.4bhp and 98.5Nm in CNG mode and 88.5bhp with 113Nm in petrol mode.

Tata Altroz CNG: Competition check

The Altroz CNG undercuts its competition Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG by Rs 79,600. The Tata vehicle also offers six variants as compared to two from Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. The Baleno CNG starts from Rs 8.35 lakh while the Glanza CNG is from Rs 8.50 lakh, all ex-showroom prices.

