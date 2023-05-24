Tata Altroz CNG: Five things to know

Here’s all you need to know about the Tata Altroz CNG including its engine specs, price, variants and features.

Tata Motors is aiming to disrupt the premium hatchback CNG segment with the launch of the Altroz iCNG. Tata has packed the hatchback with plenty of segment-first features, offering a wide range of the variants like no other manufacturer and has priced it aggressively to become the leader in this CNG class. Here are five things you need to know about the Altroz CNG.

Tata Altroz CNG: Price and Variants

The Altroz is looking to sweep the market as its price starts from Rs 7.55 lakh, ex-showroom, making it the value-for-money CNG hatchback. The Altroz is the only CNG hatchback that is available in six variants while its rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Toyota Glanza and Hyundai Grand i10 Nios offer only two trims. With a wide range of options, the Altroz is also the most premium CNG hatchback as it comes equipped with segment-first features.

To give a perceptive on the Altroz’s rivals’ pricing, the Baleno starts from Rs 8.35 to Rs 9.28 lakh, Glanza from Rs 8.50 lakh to Rs 9.53 lakh and Rs 7.58 to 8.13 lakh for the Grand i10 Nios.

Altroz iCNG XE Rs 7.55 lakh Altroz iCNG XM+ Rs 8.40 lakh Altroz iCNG XM+ (S) Rs 8.85 lakh Altroz iCNG XZ Rs 9.53 lakh Altroz iCNG XZ+ (S) Rs 10.03 lakh Altroz iCNG XZ+O (S) Rs 10.54 lakh

Tata Altroz CNG: Dimensions

As expected, in the sub-4-metre segment, there are subtle dimension changes. At 3,990mm, both the Altroz and the Baleno are the longest in the segment while the Grand i10 Nios is more compact. The Altroz is also the widest and the tallest, hence, offering a spacious cabin. What’s interesting to note is that the Baleno has the longest wheelbase.

Models Altroz Baleno / Glanza Grand i10 Nios Length (mm) 3,990 3,990 3,815 Width (mm) 1,755 1,745 1,680 Height (mm) 1,523 1,500 1,520 Wheelbase (mm) 2,501 2,520 2,450

Tata Altroz CNG: Engine Specifications

Like its competitors, the Altroz gets a 1.2-litre petrol engine under the hood. Apart from the changes in power output, the Tata hatchback gets a 3-cylinder motor while the Baleno, Glanza and Grand i10 Nios come with a 4-cylinder powertrain. The Altroz has an output of 72.4bhp and 103Nm in CNG mode and 87bhp and 115Nm of torque in petrol mode. Both the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Toyota Glanza churn out 76.4bhp and 98.5Nm in CNG mode and 88.5bhp with 113Nm in petrol mode. The Grand i10 Nios, on the other hand, pumps out 68bhp and 95.2Nm of torque. All three hatchbacks come mated with a 5-speed manual transmission.

Tata Altroz CNG: Features

The Altroz is the most well-equipped CNG hatchback. Tata Motors has left no stone unturned as the Altroz comes with a direct start on CNG mode, wireless phone charger, rain-sensing wipers, automatic headlights, air purifier, in-car connect technology and leatherette seat covers.

The Altroz also gets segment-first features that are practical and convenient. It is the first CNG hatch to come with innovative twin CNG cylinders with each having a capacity of 30 litres. With this smart design, the Altroz offers a boot space of 210 litres and has the maximum CNG tank capacity. The Altroz also comes with a voice-assist sunroof.

Tata Altroz CNG: Safety

Altroz may have missed a trick or two but it continues to be the safest hatchback in the segment as it is based on a Global NCAP 5-star rated platform. The Baleno comes standard with six airbags and the Grand i10 Nios with four, while the Altroz only gets two.

