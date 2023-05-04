Tata Altroz CNG details leaked, available in six variants

Tata Altroz is the most affordable CNG vehicle to come with a sunroof.

Tata Altroz iCNG’s brochure is leaked before the official price launch. According to the brochure, the CNG hatchback will be available in six variants including three that will come with a sunroof. The Altroz CNG was first officially unveiled at the Auto Expo in January and in April, Tata Motors opened the bookings at a fee of Rs 21,000.

Tata Altroz CNG: Features

The Altroz CNG will be equipped with a 7-inch infotainment system.

Based on the brochure, the Altroz CNG will be available in six variants — XE, XM+, XM+ (S), XZ, XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S). The trims will come with a sunroof along with voice assist are XM+ (S), XZ+ (S) and XZ+ O (S).

The Altroz CNG will be equipped with a 7-inch infotainment system, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, eight speakers music system, a wireless phone charger and connected car tech. It also gets What3Words navigation, engine start-stop push button, height adjustable driver’s seat, rear air condition vents, steering mounted controls, electrically foldable ORVMs, front and rear USB ports and climate control.

In terms of safety, the Altroz scored a 5-star rating in the Global NCAP crash test. The hatchback gets six airbags, ABS and EBD, a rearview camera and a tyre pressure monitor system.

Tata Altroz CNG: Boot space

Tata Motors has smartly designed the CNG cylinder into two tanks. With this layout, the Altroz CNG manages to offer the best luggage space in the segment and according to reports, the boot space is around 210 litres.

Tata Altroz CNG: Engine

The Altroz CNG gets a 1.2-litre 3-cylinder petrol engine. In petrol mode, the CNG hatchback churns out 84bhp with 113Nm and 76bhp in CNG mode. The 1.2-litre motor is mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and there isn’t an automatic option available. The CNG version is expected to be around Rs 1 lakh more premium than its petrol version. The Altroz CNG will go up against the Maruti Suzuki Baleno CNG and the Toyota Glanza CNG.

