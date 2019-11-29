Tata Altroz bookings to open from Dec 4: Top things to expect from Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 rival

Tata Motors is gearing up to launch their new premium hatchback, the Tata Altroz which is said to rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Honda Jazz, Hyundai i20 and the Volkswagen Polo. The Altoz is scheduled to be launched in January 2020, however, before its launch, Tata dealers will begin accepting pre-bookings for the upcoming hatchback from December 4 as reported by Team-BHP.

The automotive forum has released an official message from the manufacturer to its dealer partners suggesting that the Altroz will be officially unveiled for the Indian market on December 3, while vehicles will begin arriving from December 4 when the dealers can begin accepting booking amount for the vehicle. The pre-booking amount as suggested by the report stands at Rs 21,000 for the Tata Altroz and further details and brochure for the model will also be available from December 4.

However, what we already know about the Altroz is that it is said to be powered by a BS6 emission standard petrol engine which it would either borrow from the Tigor notchback or the Nexon sub-compact SUV. Whether tata Motors will introduce the Altroz with a diesel engine offering remains to be seen as the manufacturer had announced that it would discontinue its small capacity diesel engines as upgrading them to BS6 emission standard would not be cost-effective.

The Altroz will be based on an all-new platform which is called the ALFA architecture and it is spawned off the 45X concept that Tata Motors showcased at the 2018 Auto Expo in Greater Noida.

The Altroz is expected to be priced from Rs 5.5 lakh to 8 lakh (ex-showroom). Tata Motors will likely replace the Tata Bolt with the new Altroz as the Tata Bolt has seen low demand from the Indian market. The Bolt uses older generation engines which Tata Motors is unlikely to upgrade to BS6 emission standards, however, the manufacturer is yet to give the final word of the future of the Bolt hatchback.

Source: Team-BHP