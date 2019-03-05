Tata Altroz, Altroz EV, Buzzard, H2X Concept sub-compact SUV unveiled at 2019 Geneva Motor Show

As part of its big plans at this year's Geneva Motor Show, Tata Motors has unveiled its latest offering in the premium hatchback segment - Tata Altroz. Showcased first as a concept during the 2018 Auto Expo, Tata Altroz boasts of a modern Tata design and will also be the most powerful hatchback in its segment where it competes with the likes of Hyundai Elite i20, Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Volkswagen Polo. The production version of Tata Altroz in its first look appears very similar to the design of the 45X concept.

Tata Altroz design and styling comes from Tata’s most futuristic IMPACT Design 2.0 philosophy that was first showcased on the H5X concept or what is now called Tata Harrier. The Altroz will likely come with two engine options - 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol and a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel, that makes 110 hp on the Nexon and 112 hp on Tiago and Tigor JTP cars.

Tata Buzzard Geneva Edition

Tata Altroz EV, based on the Alpha architecture, was also unveiled during the Swiss motor show. The electric version will be based on the Tata Altroz and will likely boast of more space on the inside and enhanced comfort and convenience features. Expect the Altroz EV to be capable of well over 200 km of range on one full charge.

Tata Altroz EV

The third vehicle to be revealed was the Tata Buzzard Geneva Edition – the seven-seat version of Tata Harrier based on the H7X concept. Another Buzzard to be unveiled was the Tata Buzzard Sport - a special edition Tata Harrier which Tata Motors has said has been developed for its global markets. The Buzzard Sport will get bigger dual tone alloys and a black roof. While Tata Motors has confirmed that the Altroz will launch by mid-2019, there is so far no confirmation on the launch timeline for the Buzzard SUV.

Tata H2X Concept

While the word had so far been that Tata Motors would unveil three major products at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, it took the wraps off the fourth one as the showstopper – Tata H2X sub-compact SUV concept. The manufacturer says that the H2X will boast of class-leading space and functionality. Tata Motors first-ever sub-compact SUV is likely to be called the Hornbill.

On the inside, Tata Altroz features a touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay, and MirrorLink. It will come with a flat-bottomed steering wheel, which is a first Tata Motors cars.

Tata Altroz, will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Rs 5.46 lakh - 8.77 lakh) and the Hyundai i20 (Rs 5.50 lakh- 9.31 lakh) and is likely to undercut the competition price tags meaning we could expect a price of about Rs 4.85 lakh for the base petrol going up Rs 8.5 lakh for the top spec diesel.