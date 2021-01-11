Tata Altroz falls into a deep ravine: Occupants’ condition reaffirm the importance of safer cars

Tata Altroz has secured an impressive 5-stars at the Global NCAP crash test and very recently, it has proved its high safety factor as well.

By:Updated: Jan 11, 2021 11:20 AM

 

Tata Altroz is one of the safest cars presently on sale in India. The premium, gorgeous-looking hatchback scored an impressive 5 stars at the Global NCAP crash tests. Sure, these numbers are not just numbers as the Altroz proved the same very recently. A Tata Altroz accident has been reported in Nepal that involves a car falling hundreds of feet down into a deep ravine. The pictures are enough to scare anyone for a bit and looking at the height from which the Tata Altroz fell down, anyone would be eager to know about the condition of the occupants. The good part is that all occupants inside the said Tata Altroz walked out absolutely safe. This certainly reaffirms the fact that why safer cars are the need of the hours and safety shall not be compromised anywhere.

As one can see in the pictures, Tata Altroz after falling down into the ravine, stood by the support of a tree with its fascia staring at the skies. Even after such a horrific accident, the credit for the occupants walking out absolutely safe certainly goes to the build quality of the Tata Altroz. The images show that the roof, doors and the front bonnet of the car have caved a bit after the crash but the cabin largely stayed intact.

In other news, Tata Motors is all set to launch the more exciting variant of the Altroz in India soon, better known as the Altroz turbo. The new turbo model will rub shoulders against the likes of the new 2020 Hyundai i20 and also, the Volkswagen Polo in the segment and is expected to be priced at least Rs 50,000 more compared to the standard model. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates! Also, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Image source: Facebook

