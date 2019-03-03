Tata Altroz (45X) electric car teased: To unveil at 2019 Geneva Motor Show on 5 March

Tata Motors has big plans for the upcoming 2019 Geneva Motor Show where it will be unveiling two very important products - the production version of concept 45X called Altroz and the H7X which hasn't been named yet. Besides these two, Tata Motors will be taking the wraps off another vehicle which should go on to become a relevant chapter in Tata's contribution to India's electric car revolution. The Tata Altroz electric has been teased recently featuring LED headlamps and an EV badge up front.

Tata Motors posted the image on Twitter with a message saying "A glimpse of what’s in store for #TataMotorsAtGIMS. A signature humanity line accentuated by dual ultra slim LED headlamps, along with a digitally inspired lower grill."

The electric version will be based on the Tata Altroz and will likely boast of more space on the inside and enhanced comfort and convenience features. Expect the Altroz EV to be capable of well over 200 km of range on one full charge.

Speaking of the Tata Altroz, it will be a premium hatchback which will likely be the most powerful in its segment with turbocharged engine options. It could share engine options with the Nexon which comes with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol or a 1.5-litre turbocharged diesel, that makes 110 hp on the Nexon and 112 hp on the Tiago and Tigor JTP cars.

Tata Motors had announced that they will launch the 45X in India this year and with the debut of the production at the Geneva Motor Show in March. We estimate that they will set their sights on August this year for the launch of their Baleno, i2o rival. Expect the electric version of the Altroz to follow sometime later.