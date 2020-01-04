Tata Altroz 110hp engine in the works: Likely to be the first diesel JTP model

A recent rumor from Teambhp suggests that Tata Motors is looking to plonk a 110hp diesel engine in the Altroz. The specs of the Tata premium hatchback are already out and so are the reviews. Tata Motors has used the same Nexon engines but in BS-VI form. The Tata Altroz diesel boasts a 1.5-litre turbo petrol engine that is good for 90hp of power and 200Nm of torque. The petrol in the meanwhile is a 3-cylinder unit that makes 86hp and 113Nm. Both the engines will be mated to a 5-speed manual.

The rumored 110hp engine will also boast an increased torque. It could likely be 260Nm. Needless to say, the engine will be BS-VI compliant and paired to a 6-speed manual. It could be sold under the JTP badge, thereby making it the first diesel car under the brand. Tata will offer the Altroz 110hp only towards the end of the year, probably after gauging the response for the car from the public. An electric version could be displayed at the Auto Expo and will go on sale sometime next year.

The Tata Altroz hatchback will be available in five trims - XE, XM, XT, XZ and XZ (O). An automatic transmission is on the cards and could be launched only by October this year. Dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, ISOFIX child seat tethers, front seatlbelt reminders, high speed alert, immobiliser and walk away locks are standard. Tata is looking to ace the next round of crash safety tests as it did with the Nexon SUV.

Tata will launch the Altroz hatchback on January 22. The expected price range is Rs 5.5 lakh to Rs 8.3 lakh. The Altroz, on launch, will be the first BS-VI diesel car in its segment. It remains to be seen how Tata Motors prices the diesel Altroz. Competition comes in the form of the Maruti Baleno, Honda Jazz as well as the Hyundai Elite i20.

Source: Teambhp