Tata 45X spied on test: Baleno, i20 rival stays true to concept, vital design details reveal!

While Media drives of the Tata Harrier are controlling the interweb, a seemingly more complete test mule of its sibling the 45X have emerged on the internet. The 45X which is based on the second pivotal Tata Motors platform that they call the Alpha Architecture. The 45X is expected to debut sometime next year and will take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and the Hyundai i20 once launched. Up until now, 45X test mules have been seen testing with placeholder parts, but this new prototype seems to be much closer to the production variant. That said, the camoflague on the 45X is still too heavy to clearly make out the design elements on the body, but headlamps and taillamps are a lot more visible on this mule. Although judging by the silhouette, like the Nexon and the Harrier, this car is also expected to stay true to the concept.

The 45X will also be the second car in the Tata Motors Portfolio to employ the use of the more evolved IMPACT design 2.0 philosophy, after the Tata Harrier. Based on the images, many of the features of the test mule seem to draw inspiration from the concept with the prominent coupe-like sloping roof-line, and the sleek wraparound LED taillamps. The most defining is the sharp crease, along with the tail-gate which shows that the car is likely to stay very true to its concept. The single motion grille, headlamp cluster, and wide-central air dam and the swept back a-pillar to accommodate for that coupe-like roofline.

Obviously, the cabin is just too well hidden under the camoflague to actually see the interiors, but we think they are not likely to be all that shabby. None-the-less, you can expect a touchscreen infotainment system like on the harrier with Android Auto and Apple Car Play right off the bat, and top quality interior spec as well. On the safety front thanks to government rulings, expect ABS, EBD and dual airbags as standard.

Under the hood, one expects that the same Nexon Motors with a 1.2-litre Revotron Turbo, and the 1.5-litre diesel motor, outputs might be similar to those on the Nexon. Price wise the 45X is also expected to undercut its rivals and will bring more power to a segment that is otherwise governed by blandish power figures and comfort-oriented handling.

