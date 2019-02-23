Tata 45X production version teased before Geneva debut: Baleno rival’s name to start with letter ‘A’

The upcoming Tata 45X premium hatchback has been teased by the company very recently ahead of its Geneva debut. Tata Motors has teased the car and has dropped a major hint regarding its name. The company has revealed the first letter of the name for the production version of the 45X. The six letter word is also the name for an agile seabird, the company added. Rumours on the internet have been suggesting that the Tata 45X production version will be named Aquila and looking at the riddle that Tata has thrown, there is a healthy possibility of the said name getting true. Tata 45X production version has been snapped multiple times and the same has a striking resemblance with the 45X concept on which it is based. While currently, there are no details available on the engine options for the 45X, we expect that the car will get power from 1.2-litre petrol and 1.5-litre diesel engine options.

Watch the upcoming Tata 45X teaser video:

The production version of the Tata 45X will come with sleek headlamps and tail lamps and the overall body gets sharp creases in order to make the car look sporty and appealing. A few weeks back, the interiors of the Tata 45X production version were snapped that gave an idea of how the cabin of the Baleno rivalling hatchback will be like. The biggest highlight of the cabin of the Tata 45X is the new floating type touchscreen infotainment system that is expected to support Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The upcoming Tata 45X will primarily rub shoulders against the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20 in the segment. More details and letters of the name will be revealed closer to the Geneva Motor Show. Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates!