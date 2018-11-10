Tata 45X pics: New Headlamps, alloys and design cues!

As soon as the Tata Harrier makes it to showrooms in January, Tata will be staring down the barrel of another hot launch of 2019, their upcoming Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno Rival. The next launch will be their premium hatch, the Tata 45X concept, that is expected to launch next year albeit with a market-ready name. Now, another pre-production test mule of the 45X premium hatch has been spotted testing by Team-bhp. Unlike the prototype spec mules that have been sighted to date, the new mule spied appears to be much closer to production spec. Parts like the headlamps, the tail-lamps as well as a set of split four-spoke alloy wheels seem to have come closer to production can now be seen on the test mule. Overall, it seems that the production-spec 45x will come together to be quite close to the production-spec car that we saw at the Auto Expo earlier this year.

The new 45x hatchback will be built around another new platform from Tata Motors called Alpha platform, and like the Tata Harrier will feature designs based around the new IMPACT Design 2.0 Philosophy. From the images, it is apparent that the test-mule carries forward the sleek design cues from the concept like the single motion grille, the sleek headlamp cluster and coupe-like roofline. In addition, alloy wheels and a new set of LED tail-lamps seem to have been added. Although the final production spec is still remaining for the interiors.

While the company is yet to confirm on what engine options they might offer with their new premium hatch, we expect the 45X to debut with the 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine, accompanied by the turbocharged 1.5-litre diesel motor from Tata Nexon. Automatic versions of the premium hatch are also expected. Once launched the 45X is expected to take on the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20, and Honda Jazz.

Image Credit: Team-BHP