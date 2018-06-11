Tata 45X hatchback spotted testing in India: Details on Maruti Baleno, Hyundai i20 challenger

A premium hatchback based on the Tata 45X has been spied testing again in India. Introduced first during the 2018 Auto Expo, the 45X will be underpinned by Tata Motors' new AMP architecture and will go on to compete with the likes of Maruti Suzuki Baleno and Hyundai i20. The test mule seen in the pictures published by Cardekho is under heavy camouflage which indicates that the Tata 45X is in its initial stage of development and it will be a while before the production version is rolled out.

We've had a proper gander on the Tata 45X concept at the 2018 Auto Expo, and with a heavy disguise, the test mule shows that the hatchback is shaping up to be a lot like the concept. Although, the rear end of the car will be more toned down compared to the concept's design.

The Tata 45X in the pictures rides on steel rims and has a pair temporary headlamps, so it is too soon to draw conclusions on its design and styling. But it is expected that the production version will carry Tata's signature humanity line and projector headlamps and LED DRLs.

There is so far no details available in terms of Tata 45X's powertrain, however, it is likely to be powered by a 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine and a turbocharged 1.5-litre diesel engine, that also powers the Tata Nexon.

The new 45X hatchback will likely come with options of both manual and automatic transmission. It is also being speculated that Tata may offer it with a dual-clutch transmission. Since Tata has neither confirmed nor denied this, we will have to wait till the 45X launches to be sure.

Tata Motors has been known for its value for money vehicles, and if the tradition has to be carried forward with the Tata 45X, it will pose a serious competition to the Baleno and i20.