Tata 45X hatchback interiors spied: Here’s what the Baleno rivalling hatchback will have on offer

The upcoming Tata 45X hatchback has been spotted recently and the latest spy images give an idea of how the interiors of the car will be like. Based on the 45X concept showcased by the company at the Auto Expo 2018, the test mule has been snapped at the Tumkur road stretch by a Team-BHP reader. Like we have already seen with the Harrier, the design of the Tata 45X has also been toned down when compared to the concept model. The production-ready Tata 45X can be seen with sleek headlamps and tail lamps while the overall body gets some sharp creases and lines in favour of a sporty design language. Most importantly, as already mentioned, the images this time give a sneak peek into the cabin of the upcoming 45X. The biggest highlight being the floating type touchscreen infotainment system that should support both Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. You can also expect reverse parking assist on the new Tata.

The steering wheel of the Tata 45X gets mounted controls for audio as well. Now the interesting part is that the design of the AC vents, dashboard and even the touchscreen looks inspired by the Harrier. Looking at the latest spy images, one can figure out the Tata 45X will come with a spacious cabin that will translate to more practicality. The upcoming Tata 45X will share its engine options with the company's Nexon sub compact SUV.

The upcoming Tata 45X is expected to be launched in India before the next year's festive season. Expect the prices of Tata's new hatchback to start somewhere close to the Rs 5 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The 45X will primarily challenge the likes of the Hyundai i20 and Maruti Suzuki Baleno in the segment. What do you think about this upcoming offering from Tata Motors? Let us know in the comments section below.

Image Source: Team-BHP