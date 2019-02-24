Tata 45X hatch to be called Altroz: Maruti Suzuki Baleno rival debut in 2 weeks!

Tata Motors has always employed the strategy of using the Geneva Motor Show for some of their biggest automotive unveils. It was at this Motorshow where Tata pulled the wraps of the iconic Indica in 1999, the Nano and last year Tata Motors used the show as a world stage on which to showcase their 2023 Honda City rivalling sedan. This year's show is expected to be more different, with the world watching Tata Motors will unveil their Hyundai i20 rivalling premium hatch the 45X at this show. The 45X which was first showcased in concept form at the 2018 Auto Expo in India will make its production-ready debut in just two weeks at the Iconic Swiss Motorshow.

To keep interest in the hatch piqued the company has been teasing the name of the car over the last couple of days. On day 1 the company released the letter A followed by 6 spaces, that prompted media houses who have been following to say that the name might be Aquilla. Based on a long-standing rumour that the company had planned to call the car by that name. We too, thought that this might be the name that the company chooses. However today the company followed up with a second teaser that indicated that the third space was the letter T and with it, all hopes of Aquila were blown straight of the water.

This means that the name is now likely to be Tata Altroz, a name that Tata waited till 5th of February to file. Indicating that they wanted to keep it under wraps till the Geneva Motorshow. As far as the production version of the 45X goes, its likely to be one of Tata’s most futuristic designs till date, if the concept is any indication. It is likely that the Tata Altroz will be launched in August 2019 and is likely to be significantly more cost-effective than the likes of its rivals the Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Hyundai i20 and the Volkswagen Polo.