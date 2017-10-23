TaMo just won a design award for the RaceMo: Here’s when we might get to see one in India!



Tata Motors or should we say TaMo, Tata’s performance brand that showcased the RaceMo “production” ready concept at the Geneva Motorshow, have just received a German design award for Exceptional product design. The German Design Award (GDA) was awarded to the RaceMo in the Gold category for International Excellence in "Exceptional Product Design". Which is interesting since Tata recently announced that they would be shelving their frivolous sports car building dreams until they are able to secure better numbers in their Passenger and Commercial Vehicle campaigns.

However, we received an official statement saying that TaMo is still very much on the horizon, saying that they have "only deviated from the timeline and will bring the project back into focus at an appropriate time". Which is great for enthusiasts because, well, look at it! No wonder Forza packed it into their latest race simulator.

The RACEMO which was supposed to be built on an all-new “Mo-flex” platform, a structural technology, enabling greater freedom in surface design, efficient large-scale part integration leading to modularity and faster time to market. Although it is unlikely to see the light of a production house anytime soon. the RACEMO is also India’s first connected car. Powered by Microsoft, RACEMO was scheduled to bring alive connected technologies such as cloud computing, analytics, geospatial and mapping, and increased human-machine interface, creating a new benchmark in the industry for connected vehicles. The RACEMO, is the first Indian sports car available on Microsoft’s gaming platform Forza. So if you want to experience Tata’s first ever sports car right now, though, you’ll probably have to buy Forza!

Guenter Butschek, CEO & MD, Tata Motors, said, "Winning the prestigious German Design Council’s Gold Award for Automotive Design is a proud moment for us and, and is a testament to the skill and passion of the Global Tata Motors Design team. A perfect blend of Italian sensuality and Indian ingenuity, the RACEMO is the first innovation from our sub-brand TAMO and our emotional, unexpected leap to the future. The RACEMO connects with the aspiring customers of India, making it a perfect extension of our customer’s personality. We hope to continue on this path towards innovation and disruption in product design and technology."

Adding to this, Pratap Bose, Head of Design, Tata Motors, said, "With the RACEMO winning the award for International Design Excellence, within a few months from its first global showcase, marks a very important milestone for Tata Motors Design Team. The RACEMO was the result of the intense collaboration between the design and engineering team at Tata Motors. What started off as a design study, today stands strong as a production ready two-seater sports coupe, specially designed for the global Indian audience. All of us at Tata Motors are very proud and excited about bringing the car to India."