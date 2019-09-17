Tamil Nadu transport minister says electric buses a big hit in state: To launch 520 more in key cities

Tamil Nadu Minister for Transport M R Vijayabhaskar on Tuesday said the electric bus introduced by the State Transport Corporation has been a big hit among the people. Talking to reporters after inspecting the Chinnamuthur check dam, he said, "People have welcomed the electric buses, and we plan to launch 520 such buses shortly."The buses would be launched in all the major cities of the state, he said.

The government had proposed to run 2,000 buses throughout the state in phases. The Centre had approved the purchase of over 500 buses in first phase-I. Germany-based KfW, a financial institution, had offered to provide the loan to buy 100 buses, of which 80 would run in Chennai and 10 each in Coimbatore and Madurai. The Minister said the government has allocated Rs 97 crore for disbursement of retirement benefits for the transport corporation employees.