Tamil Nadu looking at Rs50,000 crore investment for Electric vehicles: Introduces EV roadmap

The state of Tamil Nadu has announced its road map to invest in electric mobility. The state claims that they will consider battery electric vehicles (BEV), Plug-in Hybrid (PHEV) and self-charging hybrid vehicles (HEV) under the umbrella term of “Electric Vehicles”.

The state is looking at an investment of Rs 50,000 crore EV manufacturing and create a comprehensive EV ecosystem in the State which would result in generating 1.5 lakh new jobs. As a part of this investment, the state has identified its objectives. Some of these objectives include robust infrastructure for electric vehicles including adequate power supply and network of charging points with favourable power tariff, promote innovation in EV for automotive and shared mobility by providing the ecosystem and infrastructure, set up technical institutions create new jobs in the EV industry with skilled workforce, Recycle and reuse used batteries and dispose the rejected batteries in an environment friendly manner to avoid pollution.

To encourage the growth of electric mobility, the state claims it will aid with fiscal concessions and create a charging network. In the span of 10 years, the state aims to transition all Auto Rickshaws in six major cities - Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Madurai, Salem and Tirunelveli to EVs and extend to other areas gradually. The state will support conversion of all taxis and app-based transport operators and aggregators in the six major cities to EVs. Every year, 5% of all buses will be converted EV estimating to around 1000 EV buses may be introduced every year. Charging stations for the busses will be set up along the route and at the bus terminals. The state will also encourage educational institutions and private bus operators to transition to EVs.

For private car and two-wheeler owners, the state will encourage the public to transition with a Waiver on Registration charges/fees as per the central government’s notification. Road tax will be exempted entirely will December 30, 2022. The state will work with private companies in setting up charging infrastructure with stations set up in commercial buildings such as hotels, shopping malls, government office parking, cinema halls, apartments, etc focusing on the aforementioned six major cities. It also aims to have one charging station at every 25km intervals on both sides fo the national and state highways in the region.