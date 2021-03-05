Actor Dulquer Salmaan caught breaking traffic rules in a Porsche: Kerala Police takes action

Tamil/Malayalam actor Dulquer Salmaan was caught on video driving on the wrong side of the road and was forced to reverse back to return from the correct side by local law enforcement.

Dulquer Salmaan, best known for his roles in predominantly Tamil and Malayalam movies was spotted violating traffic rules. Dulquer Salmaan was seen on video driving his blue Porsche Panamera Turbo on the streets of Kerela. But moving into the wrong side of the road when approaching traffic at a red light. The incident was captured by a group of his fans riding a two-wheeler who were initially chasing his vehicle and followed him to the wrong side as well.

The two-wheeler riders rode away still filming when the police approached the incident. Law enforcement seemingly took no action on the fans filming and also violating the rules. But forced Salmaan to drive back a significant distance in reverse and return from the correct side of the road.

The video shows him reversing back in his Porsche and then driving off on the correct side of the road. The fans on the two-wheeler followed suit. After a point, it seemed that Salmaan was trying to get away from the chasing fans but was getting caught in traffic.

Like Salmaan’s actions of driving on the wrong side of the road is unacceptable, similarly, the fans filming the video while on their two-wheeler is just as dangerous and negligent, additionally an invasion of privacy.

Dulquer Salmaan is a car enthusiast himself as multiple posts on his personal social media would suggest. Salmaan, accredited to multiple Tamil and Malayalam movies, made his Hindi debut in the film Karwaan alongside the Late Irrfan Khan. He is awaiting the release of two upcoming movies “Kurup” (Malayalam) and “Hey Sinamika” (Tamil) both of which are currently in post-production.

Source: Youtube

