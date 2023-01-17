Taliban unveils Mada 9, Afghanistan’s first indigenously made ‘supercar’

The prototype is based on a modified engine from a 2000 Toyota Corolla and took 30 Afghani engineers and over 5 years to build.

In what may come as a surprise to many, Taliban has unveiled Afghanistan’s first indigenously made supercar, the Mada 9.

As per the reports available , it is developed by Entop, a Kabul-based manufacturer and Afghanistan Technical Vocational Institute. The prototype is based on a modified engine from a 2000 Toyota Corolla and took 30 Afghani engineers and over 5 years to build.

While the Taliban claims this prototype to be a ‘supercar’, this, in reality, is just a Toyota Corolla on steroids! (Pun intended).

Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesman of Taliban, took to his Twitter handle to post a video of the Mada 9 doing donuts in snow. He said that this car is in honour of the country. On the powertrain side, nothing has been revealed yet, however, if media reports are to be believed, the engineers are planning to equip the ‘supercar’ with an electric mill in the future.

موتر ساخت افغانستان pic.twitter.com/duPsGhI3AH — Zabihullah (..ذبـــــیح الله م ) (@Zabehulah_M33) January 15, 2023

Talking about design, the car features a front fascia that somewhat resembles that of an Aston Martin, flanked by sleek LED headlamps. It also gets large multi-spoke all-black alloy wheels. On the sides, this supercar gets an aggressive, muscular finish, which complements the sleek LED taillamps at the back.

The car was unveiled at the Entop headquarters and it is believed that the company plans to sell the car overseas as well. However, the launch date of the car has not been confirmed till now.

