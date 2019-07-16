Taapsee Pannu surprises her sister with a new Jeep Compass

If you tell yourself that unconditional love is all you need and you’ve never imagined someone close to you giving you a surprise by buying you a brand new car, then I'm sorry, but can you please stop lying to yourself?

I bring this up becuase on social media, Bollywood star, Taapsee Pannu has been pretty vocal about her sister and how much she adores her sibling. Which is why she decided to surprise her on her birthday with a brand new Jeep Compass. Jeep India posted a video and a carousel of images on their official Instagram of Taapsee Pannu posing with the SUV along with images of her delivering the surprise to her sister. In addition, they also posted a video of Pannu narrating the story of presenting her sister with the car.

The Jeep Compass which was the birthday surprise from the Bollywood star to her sister came in the top of the line Limited Plus variant which is offered with a Multijet II 2.0-litre turbo diesel or a 1.4-litre Multiair petrol engine. While we do not know at this time if the vehicle bought by Pannu is petrol or diesel. However, what we can tell you that the Jeep Compass Limited Plus comes with a dual-pane panoramic sunroof, an 8.4-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, auto headlamps and rain-sensing wipers, 8-way adjustable driver seat with memory function and 18-inch alloy wheels among many more.

Taking nothing away from my own siblings and how they have always been there for me. If either of them is reading this, my birthday is also coming sometime soon. Just putting it out there that I wouldn’t say no! I'll even pretend I'm surprised if it helps.