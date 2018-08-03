Electric car with spider-like arms, wheels will leave you awestruck with its off-road capability

It may appear to be a docile and slow little classic car in the first look when the Swincar e-Spider has its legs at 'regular-car' position. You know how a spider is less threatening when it's in full view and not moving, but once it starts running - all hell breaks loose. The e-Spider has a similar appeal. You show it a tough terrain and it's surprising how capable it is with all of its tyres at different positions. Swincar e-Spider is pretty much a great way of exploring the countryside or the wilderness (if there are no pumas around).

The Swincar e-Spider is fully electric and incredibly agile. This small electric buggy has four-wheel-drive and independent steering, along with independent swingarms for enhanced agility on rough terrains. The French company had designed the e-Spider primarily for leisure purposes and to provide greater mobility to people who need mobility scooters to get around and so far had such locations out of reach.

Watch Swincar e-Spider in action below:

Climbing on top of hills is cakewalk for the e-Spider with its independent legs working to get the best of the terrain. It will be a blessing for people who have had their mobility impaired and hiking to the top of mountains had been out of the question for them.

Swincar e-Spider is available for sale in three versions - the standard version, a tandem model to seat one passenger at the back and a mobility model, specifically designed or people with restricted mobility. The e-Spider has caused quite an incredible on social media with over 100 million views on Facebook.

Since it has an electric powertrain, the e-Spider does little or no damage to its surroundings. It looks rather easy to drive and handle, and should be able to be driven by people even with no experience in off-roading.