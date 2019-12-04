How Sweden-India Transport Innovation & Safety Platform (SITIS) aims to reduce road fatalities in India

Some of the leading Indian companies and institutes that have an expertise in safety have come forward to form the Sweden-India Transport Innovation & Safety Platform (SITIS). SITIS will act as a long-term platform for innovation and a centre for excellence on the traffic safety research. The aforementioned SITIS partnership is claimed to build deeper understanding of traffic safety in India while also providing insights into the core challenges facing many fast-growing economies with similar challenges and their potential solutions. SITIS has embarked on its first project named as “Safe and Secure Transport corridors in India and it will be the first example of a concrete bilateral collaboration between India and Sweden.

Members of the said platform are such companies and institutes that lead in the safety area in their respective domains. These include brands like Volvo Group, Autoliv, Ericsson, Manipal Hospitals, Altair, Saab and Tech Mahindra, along with universities and research institutes, India Institute of Science (IISc), Transportation Research and Injury Prevention Program, Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (TRIPP, IITD), Chalmers University of Technology and RISE Research Institutes of Sweden. The platform also includes the technical authorities ARAI and the Swedish National Road and Transport Research Institute (VTI). The said platform will engage the Vision Zero Academy at the Swedish Transport Administration and Niti Aayog.

The SITIS partnership has a unique ability to leverage the potential of big data, AI and also deep learning in a transport system context and create broad and scalable safety data analytics assets. The partnership also establishes testbeds and capacity to develop, test and deploy safety solutions. The said platform will also put a high focus on smart and affordable safe and secure connectivity solutions by deploying the latest technologies in connectivity and co-operative and intelligent transport systems.

The vision of SITIS vision is to leverage the know-how of India and Sweden in order to accelerate the progress and deployment of safe & sustainable transport solutions and actionable policies. This will eventually contribute to the significant progress of the Indian transport system. The ambition of the SITIS partnership is also to create a partnership that focusses on innovation, develops competence and assets in order to create the capacity to address complex challenges and hence, make a significant impact. The said platform also aims to become a prominent one for applied research and innovation in the area of safe & sustainable transport.

According to WHO estimation, over 1,50,000 deaths per year happen on roads in India and notes that progress has stagnated in Sweden. Simultaneously, there is great potential provided by the new technology paradigms where India stand to leap frog in the implementation of effective technology and system-level measures to improve traffic safety. This demands an integrated approach where mobilizing stakeholders and implementing cost-effective measures is one major challenge. SITIS aims to achieve that by bringing together organizations leading in the safety arena from Sweden & India.