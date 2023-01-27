Suzuki to launch six EVs in India by 2030: First EV incoming in FY24

Suzuki will introduce six electric vehicles in India by 2030. The company’s first EV will be based on the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 and will make its market debut in FY24.

Suzuki Motor Corporation, the parent company of Maruti Suzuki, has announced its growth strategy for the year 2030. Based on the target set by the Indian government, Suzuki aims to achieve carbon neutrality in the country by 2070. Moreover, the Japanese carmaker plans to launch six electric vehicles in India by 2030 with the first electric SUV incoming in FY24.

Suzuki’s EV introduction plan:

Region Time of introduction No. of models by 2030 Battery EV ratio Japan FY2023 6 20% Europe FY2024 5 80% India FY2024 6 15%

In Japan, Suzuki’s home market, the company will introduce BEV (battery electric vehicle) in FY23 and in a core market like Europe in FY24. In India, the production version of the Maruti Suzuki eVX concept electric SUV that was showcased at the Auto Expo 2023 will be launched in FY2024, with six EVs to be launched by FY2030.

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s media statement added that to provide a full range of products and services, the company will provide not only battery electric vehicles but also carbon-neutral internal combustion engine vehicles in the Indian market that use CNG, biogas and ethanol mixed fuels.

Suzuki’s electric two-wheelers:

The Japanese auto giant will introduce an electric two-wheeler in FY24 which will be a small or mid-sized motorcycle. Suzuki plans to launch eight models by 2030 with a battery EV ratio of 25 percent. Whether they will be introduced in the Indian market or not, is unclear as of now. For large motorcycles, the company is considering adopting carbon-neutral fuels.

