Suzuki targets half-time vehicle development; small EVs, REEVs on cards

Suzuki aims to halve vehicle development time by 2030, powering Maruti Suzuki’s plan to launch 28 models, expand EVs and hybrids, and turn India into a 4-million-unit production hub.

Suzuki Motor Corporation is targeting a 50% reduction in the time taken to develop a new vehicle by 2030, as the Japanese automaker steps up product launches, expands its small-car electrification strategy and builds India into a 4-million-unit global production and export hub.

The faster development cycle will underpin a significantly wider product offensive by its Indian subsidiary Maruti Suzuki. The company plans to take its portfolio to 28 models by FY31, including seven SUVs and five EVs, as it expects India’s passenger vehicle market to reach 6.1-6.3 million units by 2031.

But Suzuki’s technology roadmap shows that its push into electrification will not be limited to conventional battery-electric vehicles. Small EVs, hybrids, range-extender technology, CNG and CBG, as well as more efficient petrol engines will all form part of its technology mix, with the company tailoring powertrains to individual markets.

Suzuki will halve new-model development time while improving development efficiency by 30% and production efficiency by 50% by 2030. The company plans to achieve this by moving product planning, engineering, manufacturing, quality and procurement in parallel, supported by digital engineering and greater use of common modules.

The strategy is particularly significant for India, where Maruti is preparing to expand beyond its traditional hatchback and small-car franchise. Suzuki said India will be strengthened as a manufacturing and export base, targeting annual production capacity of about 4 million vehicles from FY30 onwards for supplying both the domestic and global markets.

Small EVs, not oversized batteries

Suzuki’s approach to EVs is evident in its e SKY concept, a small EV designed around a relatively light vehicle and a right-sized battery rather than simply chasing larger battery packs.

The prototype has a 310-km single-charge range, weighs about 1,030 kg and consumes 97 Wh/km, while five minutes of fast charging can add about 50 km of range.

Maruti Suzuki’s e Vitara currently offers a 440-543 km range and is priced at ₹16.19 lakh-₹20.21 lakh ex-showroom. Smaller, right-sized battery packs could help bring down the cost of future EVs, with batteries accounting for around 40% of an EV’s vehicle cost.

Suzuki is simultaneously developing new-generation hybrids. Its plan includes a new hybrid system for mini vehicles and a series-hybrid system for compact cars, which could subsequently evolve into a light range-extender EV, or REEV Light.

The system is designed to provide electric-motor driving without requiring an oversized battery. For mini vehicles, Suzuki says its new hybrid system could reduce CO2 emissions by about 15% compared with an ICE vehicle.

For India, however, the petrol engine is far from dead.

Suzuki is developing a direct-injection turbocharged engine for growth markets such as India, targeting thermal efficiency of up to 50%, compared with the current 40% range. The company plans to achieve this by reducing cooling, exhaust, pumping and mechanical losses rather than relying on a single technology breakthrough.

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Suzuki is also doubling down on CNG and CBG, with CNG vehicles accounting for about 40% of its India sales. In the Victoris, the CNG cylinder is placed under the floor, adding 100 litres of luggage space, while a resin cylinder can cut weight by about 40 kg. Suzuki is also studying mono-fuel CNG vehicles. Its CBG push includes a third Indian biogas plant, which uses cow dung to produce fuel and organic fertiliser.