Suzuki Swift Sports World Champion edition unveiled: Limited-run model gets these changes

Powering the Swift Sports World Champion model is a 1.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine makes 127hp of power and 253Nm of torque.

While Maruti Suzuki is prepping to launch the updated Swift in the country, the parent company has unveiled a limited-run Sports World Champion edition globally. The Suzuki Swift Sports World Champion edition (an unusually long name, ain’t it?) will be sold in Italy and is limited to only seven units. This edition has been bought to commemorate Suzuki’s seventh world championship MotoGP victory.  The Blue and Silver colours of the winning MotoGP bike have been put on this car. Apart from this, outside one can also spot the new stripes – present on the bonnet, tail as well as roof. There are door cards inside, neon highlights on the dashboard and MotoGP world champion Joan Mir’s signature. Aside from this, there are no other changes from the regular car. The bummer is that this is actually a limited edition and the fact that it is not available in other markets.

Powering the Swift Sports World Champion model is a 1.4-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine. This engine makes 127hp of power and 253Nm of torque. It is paired to a 48V hybrid system. Maruti Suzuki had displayed this car at the Auto Expo to gauge the public response. Who knows, with the facelifted version coming in, we might get to see this in India as well. A 6-speed manual gearbox is coupled with this motor, something which none of the MSIL cars have in India at present.

Speaking of the facelifted model, it will not only have cosmetic updates but also bring in a new 1.2-litre Dualjet petrol engine. This engine is capable of making 90hp of power and 113Nm. It will also get start-stop technology. Apart from the 5-speed manual, an AMT will also be introduced with this motor. Expect prices to increase by Rs 20,000 when the car goes on sale this month.

