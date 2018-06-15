Suzuki Swift Sport Red Devil Edition: 0-100 km/h in 8 seconds but only 100 units on sale! Here’s more

Suzuki is set to launch a hot version of the Swift in Australia next month. A faster, more powerful version of the popular hatchback, the Swift Red Devil Edition will be capable of doing the 0-100 km/h sprint in 8.1 seconds. The Red Devil will come with a cosmetic upgrade that includes a new paint job, a body kit and is being launched specifically for the Australian market. Only 100 examples of the red-and-black hatchback will be offered at a price of AUD 29,156 on road (approximately Rs 14.8 lakh).

Distinguished by its special paint job, Swift Red Devil will be mechanically similar to Swift Sport, which was launched in Australia last year. It is powered by a 1.4-litre 'Boosterjet' turbo four-cylinder engine that puts out 138 hp and 230 Nm of torque and is paired with a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

There may be no mechanical changes, but the Swift Red Devil Edition does stand out and offers a more aggressive stance than the Swift Sport. The red paint and black racing stripe package, combined with black bumper blade upfront add to overall styling.

There are no details on the Swift Red Devil's cabin, but considering that it picks design cues and several other features from the Swift Sport, the interior too may be on the same lines.

The car gets dark interior with red highlights and styling elements on the dashboard, side armrests, and centre console as well. Even the seats come with contrast red stitching.

In March this year, the Japanese car manufacturer introduced the Suzuki Swift Sport BeeRacing limited edition in Italy. It came with a special yellow and black paint job and a body kit. It’s powered by the same 1.4-litre Boosterjet engine with 138 hp. The BeeRacing Edition is priced at EUR 18,000 (approximately Rs 14.40 lakh).