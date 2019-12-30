Suzuki Swift Sport Katana Edition to break cover at Tokyo Motor Show in January!

Suzuki is going to unveil the Katana edition of the Swift Sport at the upcoming Tokyo Motor Show in January. The widebody edition of the hot-hatchback takes inspiration from the Suzuki Katana motorcycle which is set to make a comeback to the world stage after a gap of 14 years. The special edition comes with aggressive exterior design additions, interior bits along with improved sharper driving characteristics. The Swift Sport Katana edition comes with a three-tipped side-mounted exhaust. It comes red-body graphics along with a contrasting black-colour roof.

The Suzuki Swift Sport Katana edition looks quite menacing. It has the standard design of the Swift Sport but is a lot more aggressive thanks to the added bits. Up-front, the bumper gets large air-dams, an aggressive grille and blacked-out headlamps. From the side, you see pronounced wheel-arches adorning blacked-out alloy wheels.

The theme continues on the inside as well, where the Suzuki Swift Sport Katana edition gets al all-black colour scheme. Complementing the outside, here too you have red-accents spread all across the interior trim. Apart from the Swift Sport Katana Edition, Suzuki will also be bringing in special editions of the Hustler as well as the Jimny.

There were speculations that India might get the standard Swift Sport sometime in the near future. However, that turns out to be not the case. The previous generation Swift, in India, used to get an RS edition which came with an additional body kit and blacked-out wheels. However, the same hasn't been introduced on the current-spec version of the Swift in India.

Image credits: Motor1.com