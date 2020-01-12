Meaner, angrier Suzuki Swift Sport Katana Edition breaks cover!

At the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020, Suzuki has showcased the Katana Edition of the Swift Sport. It takes inspiration from Suzuki's iconic motorcycle Katana which was brought back to life recently by the two-wheeler arm of the Japanese automaker. The Suzuki Swift Sport Katana Edition revealed at the Tokyo Auto Salon 2020 looks a lot more extreme than the one which was launched last year in the Netherlands. The new version comes with a wide body kit along with flared wheel arches. The exterior colour scheme, in sync with the Katana motorcycle, is silver with red and black detailing thrown in.

In comparison to the previous iteration, the new one, which is not going to be commercialised, comes with an aggressive and angular front bumper. The front splitter, bearing the colour red with black highlights, is wider and extends deeper. At the back too, the Swift Sport Katana Edition comes with a wider bumper and bigger tail-pipes. Sitting under those massive wheel arches is a new set of bigger alloy wheels. These multi-spoke alloy wheels, with these completely blacked-out colour scheme, look quite sporty.

On the inside, the cabin layout of the Swift Sports' Katana Edition bears the same layout as that of the standard Swift. However, apart from the interiors featuring an all-black colour scheme, the steering wheel gets a white insert with Swift Sport insignia. In addition to this, the cabin comes with multi-colour highlights.

The power to the Suzuki Swift Sport Katana Edition comes from a 1.4-litre, turbocharged petrol engine which is capable of churning out 140 hp of power along with 230 Nm of peak torque. This engine is paired to a 6-speed manual transmission. The suspension set-up of the new Katana Edition has also been revised. Not only this, but the wheels now adorn bigger brakes as well.