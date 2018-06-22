Suzuki Jimny pick-up rendered: A four-door SUV and Cabriolet too and they look fabulous!

Suzuki Global just recently revealed the new Jimny online before its formal unveiling takes place in Japan on 5 July. The Jimny is highly anticipated in international markets and India alike since it is speculated that it may replace the Maruti Gypsy here. Some are also referring to the Jimny as baby G-Wagon because of its boxy design, and it does look like a compact and capable SUV. The 2018 Suzuki Jimny is the fourth generation of the car and has been developed with feedback from Jimny owners.

While the new Suzuki Jimny is already gathering a lot of appreciation for its design and styling, we now take a gander upon what it would look like if it were to be a pickup style or a four-door SUV. Render images published by X-Tomi Design show three new body styles for the Jimny, and it rather looks good in all three of them.

Suzuki Jimny four-door rendering (Image: X-Tomi Design)

Suzuki Jimny is currently a two-door compact SUV, but if there is to be a taller load to carry or two passengers in the rear or the fun-loving owner just wants to take the roof down, the Jimny should be able to handle it. But for now, the customers only have one choice.

It is speculated that the Jimny will be powered by a turbocharged 1.0-litre three-cylinder Boosterjet engine and the brand’s 1.2-litre petrol could also be an option. It will likely not get a diesel option. But if the extended four-door version is ever to come into existence, it might need a more powerful engine. Jimny will be offered as standard with a five-speed manual gearbox, but optionally with a four-speed automatic.

Suzuki Jimny convertible rendering (Image: X-Tomi Design)

The new Suzuki Jimny has also been updated from the inside with a cabin that's more upclass than before and is perhaps shared with the new Suzuki Swift. It now gets a touchscreen infotainment system and steering mounted controls.

To be offered in options of eight different colour schemes, including dual tone ones, Suzuki Jimny will officially be unveiled next month. There is so far no confirmation that it will head to India, but if it does, the Jimny will be a replacement for Maruti Gypsy.