Suzuki Jimny long wheelbase spotted testing: Could underpin a 5-door version for India

A long wheelbase version of Suzuki Jimny was spotted testing in Europe. The test vehicle has 3 doors but the longer wheelbase could allow for a 5-door version.

Suzuki Jimny Long Wheelbase (Image Source @trackssuzuki - Instgram)

New pictures of Suzuki Jimny have surfaced on the internet. Instagram page, Tracks Suzuki shared some spy shots of a camouflaged Jimny spotted testing in Europe. But what is unique about these shots is that the version seen here seems to have a longer wheelbase. Talks of a 5-door Jimny being produced have been afloat on the internet for a while now but we still have no concrete information as to when that will happen.Even though this is a long wheelbase version of the Jimny, it sports 3-doors. The existing 3-door Jimny comes with a 2,250mm wheelbase. The increase is apparent after a quick inspection of the side profile of the vehicle. This LWB version is likely meant to cater to the commercial vehicle segment and could possibly spawn a pick-up version too. However, the same could also be used to underpin a 5-door version of Jimny. There is enough room to accommodate another door on each side. While 3-door vehicles might still be a niche in the Indian market, a 5-door version could garner a better response.

Globally, the Suzuki Jimny comes powered by two engine options. One of them is a modest R06A 660cc three-cylinder tubro-petrol engine. The one the we expect to come with the India version, however, is a 1.5-litre KB15 engine that produces 100.5 hp and 138 Nm of torque. This same unit is found in other Maruti Suzuki cars like the Vitara Brezza, Ciaz, XL6 and Ertiga. The SUV is comes with an option of either a 5-speed manual or a 4-speed automatic greabox. Being an off-road oriented machine, it gets a capable 4×4 system, a ladder on frame construction and low range transfer gear.

The vehicle in the spy shots retains the same boxy design as the current-gen model and gets the same headlamp and tail lamp units. The front grill and alloy design remains the same too. Fans of the cute off-roader have been eagerly awaiting the SUV’s arrival in India. Despite the fourth generation Jimny being made in India and being exported abroad, we still have not got one on Indian roads. Once launched, the Jimny will give competition to the recently launched Mahindra Thar.

