Suzuki Jimny Heritage edition revealed: Production limited to 300 units

The new Suzuki Jimny Heritage edition has been revealed in Australia. Its production will be limited to just 300 units and here’s all you need to know about this off-roader SUV.

Suzuki has taken the wraps off the Jimny Heritage edition for the Australian market. The production of this special edition version of the SUV will be limited to just 300 units. It’s worth mentioning that the Jimny Heritage edition is based on the three-door version of the SUV and not the five-door model that will be launched in India soon.

Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition: What’s new?

The Suzuki Jimny Heritage edition gets special retro-themed graphics to celebrate Jimny’s off-road legacy that spans over 50 years. This limited edition version of the SUV is offered in four colour schemes: White, Jungle Green, Bluish Black Pearl and Medium Grey. It gets Red and Orange stripes on the body along with Heritage edition decals.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha FZ-X First Ride Review: What’s New?

Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition: Engine and gearbox

Mechanically, this limited edition version of the Jimny remains identical to the standard SUV. It is powered by a 1.5-litre K-series naturally-aspirated petrol engine that develops 103 bhp and 134 Nm of peak torque. The Heritage edition comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox only while the regular version gets a 4-speed AT as well.

Follow: Express Drives on Instagram, Twitter, and Facebook

Suzuki Jimny Heritage Edition: Features and price

In terms of features, it gets a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, reverse parking sensors with a rear parking camera, and more. The Suzuki Jimny Heritage edition is exclusively available for the Australian market. In India, we will get the five-door version of the Jimny and its prices will be announced in May this year.

Watch Video | Maruti Suzuki Jimny at Auto Expo 2023:

Also Read: Top 5 most affordable electric cars in India: Tiago EV to XUV400

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.