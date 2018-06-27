Suzuki Jimny engine specs revealed: Why Maruti should launch this mini Hummer looking SUV

The Maruti Suzuki Gypsy is easily one of India’s most iconic cars and its resurgence in the years to come even if slightly doubtful has become hot topic. Now, the vehicle widely rumoured for long to replace the Gypsy in India is the Jimny. In fact, from its first appearance at a Motorshow, the Indian automotive media has watched and documented each step the Jimny has made from testing to production. Now, new brochure leaks from Suzuki have revealed the engine transmission and other technical details about the possible Maruti Suzuki Gypsy replacement. While earlier reports suggested that the Jimny would use a 1-litre BoosterJet engine that would be shared with the Baleno, the brochure sites the mainstay motor as a 660cc, three-cylinder petrol engine. The top-spec Jimny Sierra (which is more likely to make it to India) is likely to feature an all-new 1.5-litre K-series motor. This is the same motor that will feature on the Ciaz facelift in a 104 hp and 138 Nm state of tune, and will later power the upcoming second-gen Ertiga MPV.

Both engines are likely to be offered with the options of a five-speed manual and four-speed automatic transmissions. Both the Gypsy and Jimny hold similarity in the form of a 4wd configuration. However, the difference lies in the fact that in two-wheel drive mode, the Gypsy had its power going to the front wheels, while the Jimny has its power sent to the rear axle.

The mini-SUV is likely to be even more capable off-road than the Gypsy, with four-wheel High and four-wheel Low settings for the 4WD system, aided by front and rear differentials. Perhaps, even more importantly the Jimny will have front and rear independent three-link suspension setup linked to a ladder-on-frame chassis, which means that it will actually be more than palatable to drive on the road, unlike its predecessor which relied on leaf-springs at the rear. Anyone who has been in a Gypsy will painfully remember the experience of going over bad roads.

Over the years in India, the Gypsy has played many roles. From Army reconnaissance vehicle to rally car the Gypsy was indeed a tour-de-force and the go-to-vehicle for all those with adventure in their veins. All this was mainly in the 90s and straying a little into the first half of the 2000s, after which the Gypsy faded away gradually. The question then remains as to whether it will still hold relevance in 2020. We at Express Drives feel like the answer to that is a huge yes and here’s why we feel so strongly for it.

For one, the Indian adventure-seeking crowd is at an all-time high with people exploring the remote parts of the country and many of them prefer to do it in their own vehicles. Considering its compact dimensional footprint and impressive off-road capabilities many buyers will be happy to ditch their big lunky diesel SUVs for the quieter, smaller and nimbler Gypsy(Jimny).