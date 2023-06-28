Suzuki Jimny 5-door to get ADAS in Australia

The Jimny will get a suite of ADAS technology to make the vehicle safer, as per the Australian safety norms.

Safety norms around the world are getting stringent and Australia has mandated that all new vehicles sold in the country will need to have certain ADAS functions. The new Jimny that will soon go on sale in Australia will get ADAS tech.

Made in India and exported to Australia, the Jimny will get features such as autonomous emergency braking, lane departure warning and high beam assist as per what the Australian laws mandate. The 3-door version of the Jimny is already equipped with these features in Australia and the soon-to-launch 5-door version will also get the same.

For those wondering why these features are not available in India, the answer is simple — pricing. The addition of ADAS tech will increase the price of the Jimny in India, which is a price-sensitive market. It does make the vehicle safer but also adds to the cost.

The Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door is powered by a 1.5-litre engine that makes 102bhp with the help of a manual or an automatic gearbox. The USP of the Jimny is its 4WD capabilities, which has made it a global success. The Jimny is sold as a 3-door or a 5-door version and India gets the latter only.