Suzuki Jimny 5-door is here: With a catch of course

Here’s the 5-door Suzuki Jimny that is being developed by students of Nihon Automotive Technology School, Japan. The off-road further gets revamped suspension.

The anticipation and craze towards the 5-door Suzuki Jimny are really high. The compact off-roader is assumed to be the cheapest 4X4 vehicle to go on sale in the country. However, the company hasn’t been very clear about the Jimny’s arrival in the Indian market. Nevertheless, here’s a picture of the 5-door Suzuki Jimny from Japan. Interestingly, this isn’t a prototype developed by the carmaker. It instead is being prepared by students of Nihon Automotive Technology School, Japan.

Students of NATS, Japan have extensively customised the stock Jimny to sport a longer wheelbase and extra doors. This example now sits on a reworked chassis to accommodate the extra length. The roof is welded with additional sheet metal. Talking of the doors, the front ones are the stock units, whereas the rear doors are custom-made examples. The original rear window frames are utilized for the tiny rear quarter glass.

Overall, the silhouette of this 5-door Suzuki Jimny will most likely be retained in the company’s take on the more practical iteration. Since the mounting points for the front seats remain the same, there’s not a lot of luggage room left behind the rear seat. Alongside, students have used a beefy lift kit on this 5-door Jimny. Moreover, a set of aftermarket alloy wheels are used, which are further wrapped in MT grade Toyo tyres.

The 5-door Suzuki Jimny is reported to make its global debut sometime in 2022. In comparison to the outgoing 3-door model, the 5-door iteration will be longer by 300 mm. The addition in length will come courtesy of an extended wheelbase. For the powertrain, the 5-door Jimny is reported to either use the existing 1.5L petrol power plant or come with a 1.4L turbo-petrol motor. The latter will help in lugging around the extra weight with higher peak torque of 220 Nm.