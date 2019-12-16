Suzuki develops new 48V Self Charging Hybrid engines: How they help improve fuel efficiency and emissions

Suzuki Motor Corporation has announced that it has developed a new self-charing hybrid system. This system works based on similar principles of the existing Smart Hybrid Vehicle by Suzuki (SHVS) that is being offered on Suzuki models globally. The current SHVS is a 12V system that uses power from a lithium-ion battery that is charged from the regenerative braking to assist the idle stop-start and torque assist function for the vehicle. Thus improving efficiency and emissions.

Suzuki will globally launch the new 48V Self-Charging Hybrid and its derivatives with the K14D Boosterjet petrol engine and will be introduced with the Vitara, Swift Sport and the S-Cross. Suzuki claims that the new 48V system offers up to 20 per cent lower CO2 emissions, a greater level of torque and 15 per cent overall improvement in fuel consumption. The overall weight of the vehicle with the system is marginally affected as the unit weighs less than 15kgs.

How it works

The new system works similarly to the 12V system but is more powerful and more advanced. The high-powered SHVS system features a 48V lithium-ion battery, Integrated Starter Generator (ISG) and 48V-12V (DC/DC) converter which will power smaller lower voltage components like lights, audio and air conditioning. The ISG is a belt-driven system that works both as a generator and a starter motor. It assists the vehicle by providing additional torque during acceleration with up to 235Nm available from just 2,000rpm. The lithium-ion battery stores the energy generated from the regenerative braking and deceleration.

Another additional benefit from the system is that the new unit also supports electric motor idling when the clutch is disengaged and the engine idles at 1,000rpm. How it works is that the system stops the fuel being injected into the engine and replaces it with the power from the electric motor to keep the engine to then control and maintain engine idling when the vehicle is parked. So this results in no fuel consumption from the engine while idling and driving under 17kmph as the engine is powered by the ISG unit.

In India, the SHVS system has proven to be extremely efficient, especially with the new 1.5-lite petrol manual with the Ciaz mid-sized sedan as the car is capable of delivering up to 26kmpl in some cases in mixed conditions in real-world testing. The 48V SHVS would most definitely help improve fuel consumption even further.

Suzuki will introduce the production models of the new 48V SHVS system globally from March 2020. In the Indian market, Maruti Suzuki currently offers the 12V SHVS system with four models which include the Ciaz, Ertiga and Baleno petrol models, in addition to the S-Cross 1.3-litre diesel model. Currently, Maruti has not confirmed if the new system will make its way to the Indian market. However, with India being a fuel economy conscious market, it is likely that the manufacturer may introduce the system sometime in the future.