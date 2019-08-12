Suzuki Access 125 new variant launched: Alloy wheels, drum brake and a lower price

Suzuki Motorcycles India has introduced a new variant for the Access 125 scooter which is equipped with alloy wheels and drum brakes priced at Rs 59,891. Suzuki has launched the new variant of the Access in order to deliver to the demand for the alloy wheel option to customers. In addition to the alloy wheels and drum brakes, this new variant is equipped with electric start, long seat and enlarged floorboard, Combined Brake System (CBS), and central locking.

Devashish Handa, Vice President- Sales, Marketing & After-Sales, Suzuki Motorcycle India Pvt. Ltd. said that lately, there is an increased demand for an alloy wheel option, and the new variant is launched keeping customer preference in mind. The said that the Access 125 has proven its mettle and emerged as a preferred family scooter in India and the manufacturer is hopeful that the new variant will bring in more customers.

The Suzuki Access is powered by an all aluminium 4 stroke, single-cylinder 124cc engine mated to a CVT automatic gearbox. The engine develops 8.7hp at 7,000rpm and 10.2Nm of torque at 5,000rpm. The Suzuki Access 125 with the alloy wheel and drum brake variant will be available in four colour options which include black, grey, dark blue and pearl white. The variant will also be offered in the Access 125 Special Edition model which comes with additional colours like Red, Metallic Black and Silver. The Special Edition model is priced at a slight premium of Rs 61,590 (ex-showroom, New Delhi).