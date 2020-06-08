SUVs with sunroof under Rs 15 lakh: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more

Almost all the sub-4m compact SUVs boast one and the list includes the Hyundai Creta as well as the Kia Seltos which are vehicles from a segment above.

A sunroof is desirable in a car. While the Europeans and Americans need one for health and convenience reasons, we Indians buy a car with sunroof to show off. Our car should have one show-off feature more than Sharmaji’s vehicle. Whether we use it or not here is another topic. Moreover, we take this opportunity for an impromptu photo shoot by hanging ourselves or the kids out of the sunroof of a speeding car. In the West and other regions, there is a lack of sunlight and hence the need for a sunroof to get some much-needed vitamin D as well as light in the cabin. Technically a sunroof adds a long term maintenance investment to the ownership cost in the name of rubber beadings, electric motor, and more. These have to be changed or inspected from time to time for leaks. Additionally, a sunroof in India burdens the airconditioning unit even more. This aside, if you are on the lookout for an SUV, within Rs 15 lakh, and with a sunroof, below are the options available.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is one of the most affordable sub-4m SUVs that boast a petrol/diesel BS6 engine as well as manual/automatic transmissions. The Tata Nexon XZ+ and XZA+ variants get an electric sunroof function. Price of the Tata Nexon XZ+ starts from Rs 10.10 lakh and stretches to Rs 12.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport has been around since 2013. The compact SUV also gets a set of BS6 compliant petrol/diesel engines and a choice of automatic(petrol) and manual transmission (petrol/diesel). If one wants a sunroof, they get it with the Titanium + and S variants. These variants of the Ford EcoSport are priced between Rs 10.53 lakh – Rs 11.58 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV300

Another of the compact SUVs that is feature-loaded, the Mahindra XUV300 has lots going for it. It includes the sunroof as well which is a key attraction for many. The key thing is, like the Tata Nexon, the Mahindra XUV300 too has turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. Only the diesel gets an optional 6-speed AMT while a manual is standard for both the engines. Unlike Tata or Ford here, Mahindra only offers a sunroof with the top-spec W8(O) variant. The prices start from Rs 11.84 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue had the maximum development time of all these SUVs here. It was launched late last year. In sub-4m SUVs, it offers the maximum choice for the buyer with respect to powertrains. There are three – two petrol and one diesel. Similarly, there are also manual and automatic transmission options available. The prices of the SX, as well as SX (O) variants, are encompassed from Rs 9.79 lakh – Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is a bigger vehicle than the aforementioned SUVs. It however also boasts the biggest sunroof – a panoramic one in this price range. The Hyundai Creta again has a varied choice of powertrains. The sunroof though is available from the SX trim onwards. As for the prices, they start from Rs 13.46 lakh and within this budget, up to Rs 14.51 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia Seltos

The Korean cousin of the Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos is the longest car here. It mirrors its feature and powertrain combinations with the Creta. However, it doesn’t have a panoramic sunroof on offer. This being said, the recent rejig of variants means the Kia Seltos has got more features in the lower trims. The price of the sunroof-equipped HTX variants and above start from Rs 13.34 lakh and go up to Rs 14.44 lakh in this budget, ex-showroom.

