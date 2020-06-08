SUVs with sunroof under Rs 15 lakh: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more

Almost all the sub-4m compact SUVs boast one and the list includes the Hyundai Creta as well as the Kia Seltos which are vehicles from a segment above.

By:Updated: June 8, 2020 12:57:41 PM

A sunroof is desirable in a car. While the Europeans and Americans need one for health and convenience reasons, we Indians buy a car with sunroof to show off. Our car should have one show-off feature more than Sharmaji’s vehicle. Whether we use it or not here is another topic. Moreover, we take this opportunity for an impromptu photo shoot by hanging ourselves or the kids out of the sunroof of a speeding car. In the West and other regions, there is a lack of sunlight and hence the need for a sunroof to get some much-needed vitamin D as well as light in the cabin. Technically a sunroof adds a long term maintenance investment to the ownership cost in the name of rubber beadings, electric motor, and more. These have to be changed or inspected from time to time for leaks. Additionally, a sunroof in India burdens the airconditioning unit even more. This aside, if you are on the lookout for an SUV, within Rs 15 lakh, and with a sunroof, below are the options available.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is one of the most affordable sub-4m SUVs that boast a petrol/diesel BS6 engine as well as manual/automatic transmissions. The Tata Nexon XZ+ and XZA+ variants get an electric sunroof function. Price of the Tata Nexon XZ+ starts from Rs 10.10 lakh and stretches to Rs 12.70 lakh, ex-showroom.

Ford EcoSport

The Ford EcoSport has been around since 2013. The compact SUV also gets a set of BS6 compliant petrol/diesel engines and a choice of automatic(petrol) and manual transmission (petrol/diesel). If one wants a sunroof, they get it with the Titanium + and S variants. These variants of the Ford EcoSport are priced between Rs 10.53 lakh – Rs 11.58 lakh, ex-showroom.

Mahindra XUV300

Another of the compact SUVs that is feature-loaded, the Mahindra XUV300 has lots going for it. It includes the sunroof as well which is a key attraction for many. The key thing is, like the Tata Nexon, the Mahindra XUV300 too has turbocharged petrol and diesel engines. Only the diesel gets an optional 6-speed AMT while a manual is standard for both the engines. Unlike Tata or Ford here, Mahindra only offers a sunroof with the top-spec W8(O) variant. The prices start from Rs 11.84 lakh to Rs 12.69 lakh, ex-showroom.

Also Read Mahindra XUV300 diesel automatic review

Hyundai Venue

The Hyundai Venue had the maximum development time of all these SUVs here. It was launched late last year. In sub-4m SUVs, it offers the maximum choice for the buyer with respect to powertrains. There are three –  two petrol and one diesel. Similarly, there are also manual and automatic transmission options available. The prices of the SX, as well as SX (O) variants, are encompassed from Rs 9.79 lakh – Rs 11.49 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Creta

Hyundai Creta is a bigger vehicle than the aforementioned SUVs. It however also boasts the biggest sunroof – a panoramic one in this price range. The Hyundai Creta again has a varied choice of powertrains. The sunroof though is available from the SX trim onwards. As for the prices, they start from Rs 13.46 lakh and within this budget, up to Rs 14.51 lakh, ex-showroom.

Kia Seltos

The Korean cousin of the Hyundai Creta, the Kia Seltos is the longest car here. It mirrors its feature and powertrain combinations with the Creta. However, it doesn’t have a panoramic sunroof on offer. This being said, the recent rejig of variants means the Kia Seltos has got more features in the lower trims. The price of the sunroof-equipped HTX variants and above start from Rs 13.34 lakh and go up to Rs 14.44 lakh in this budget, ex-showroom.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer

Stunning! Royal Enfield Classic 500 'Nawab' V2.0 by Rajputana Custom is an absolute Monday Blues killer

SUVs with sunroof under Rs 15 lakh: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more

SUVs with sunroof under Rs 15 lakh: Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon and more

MG Motor, Tata Power collaborate to install 'SuperFast' EV charging stations at select MG dealerships

MG Motor, Tata Power collaborate to install 'SuperFast' EV charging stations at select MG dealerships

Honda Cars offering heavy discounts on BS6 Amaze, City: Here's how to save up to Rs 1 lakh

Honda Cars offering heavy discounts on BS6 Amaze, City: Here's how to save up to Rs 1 lakh

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 spotted undisguised: Cheaper, worthy alternative to BMW F 850 GS?

India-bound Benelli TRK 800 spotted undisguised: Cheaper, worthy alternative to BMW F 850 GS?

EESL to install 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations this fiscal: 500 in Delhi-NCR

EESL to install 2,000 electric vehicle charging stations this fiscal: 500 in Delhi-NCR

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 lakh CNG cars in FY 2019-20: These 2 new CNG cars to be launched soon

Maruti Suzuki sells 1 lakh CNG cars in FY 2019-20: These 2 new CNG cars to be launched soon

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

Negative China sentiment, FDI rules hit Chinese auto companies plans for India

2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 with split seat reaches dealerships: Price, images and more!

2020 Bajaj Pulsar 125 BS6 with split seat reaches dealerships: Price, images and more!

Ola unveils Rs 500 crore 'Ride Safe India' initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

Ola unveils Rs 500 crore 'Ride Safe India' initiative: Driver training, fumigation centres & more

Ford Mustang Mach 1 to return, to be more powerful than 480 hp Mustang Bullitt

Ford Mustang Mach 1 to return, to be more powerful than 480 hp Mustang Bullitt

Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

Suzuki Intruder 250 patent images reveal design and other details: When to expect it in India!

India's two-wheeler sales in lockdown: Top 5 manufacturers with Hero MotoCorp topping the list!

India's two-wheeler sales in lockdown: Top 5 manufacturers with Hero MotoCorp topping the list!

Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Exchange any scooter with Ather 450 electric scooter: Ather Energy to launch exchange program soon

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Jeep Compass facelift unveiled: New engine, infotainment amongst key changes

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Benelli SRK600 middleweight streetfighter revealed: Key highlights of India-bound TNT600i successor!

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

Buying a used bike/scooter? Focus on these seven things before sealing the deal

Maruti Suzuki's second solar power plant to offset 5,390 tonnes CO2 annually for next 25 years

Maruti Suzuki's second solar power plant to offset 5,390 tonnes CO2 annually for next 25 years

World Environment Day: Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer of final Formula E virtual race

World Environment Day: Mahindra Racing to plant a tree for each viewer of final Formula E virtual race

BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero and more

BS6 diesel SUVs under Rs 10 lakh: Hyundai Creta, Mahindra Bolero and more