SUVs with best boot space under Rs 20 lakh: Hyundai Creta, MG Hector, Tata Harrier and more

SUVs are one of the most popular body-type of vehicles being sold in India, the market under the Rs 20 lakh bracket is flooded with options which contribute to a major chunk of sales. One of the priorities of Indian consumers is practicality which is why they are so popular. So here is a list of all the popular SUV models between Rs 10-20 lakh price bracket and the luggage compartment volume they offer.

There are popular sayings like “The bigger, the better” or “You make it, when you make it big”, or “The more it can hold, the quicker it will be sold”. Okay, the first one is a real saying, but I did make the other two up, but only to prove a point. And the point I’m trying to make is about Boot Space! The size of the luggage compartment of any vehicle is something highly important for it to become successful in India. As Indians love their SUVs, it begs the question — which of these so-called more practical vehicles is the most accommodating in the rear for your luggage? So here we have a list of seven of the most popular SUVs on sale in India that offer the smallest to the biggest boot space priced between Rs 10-20 lakh (ex-showroom).

Mahindra XUV500 Boot Space

The Mahindra XUV500 is a highly popular vehicle in the Indian SUV market. But when you look at the car on paper you would be surprised by the volume size of its luggage compartment. Officially on paper, the Mahindra XUV500 offers a native boot space of just 93 litres. However, it needs to be noted that this is the native boot space with all the seats in place and the Mahindra XUV500 is a 7-seat vehicle that offers a third row of seats, good for two small adults. Fold those seats down, and you get additional room for your luggage, but you have to sacrifice leaving a couple of people behind of course.

Maruti Suzuki S-Cross Boot Space

The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross is more towards the line of a hatchback, made to look like an SUV, what we call a crossover. But then again all of the vehicles (apart from the XUV500) on this list pretty much fall in the same category if we begin to get that pedantic. While the S-Cross is expected to be introduced with a 1.5-litre petrol engine soon as a replacement for the outgoing diesel model, there will be no change to the model in terms of dimensions. The Maruti Suzuki S-Cross not being a purpose-built model unlike its rivals means it only offers a boot space of 353 litres.

Nissan Kicks Boot Space

The Nissan Kicks was recently updated to BS6 emission standards and it now comes with new 1.3-litre turbo petrol which is the most powerful amongst its direct rivals. While it did receive some new features and design tweaks, nothing else was updated for the 2020 model. Which means that the Kicks continues to offer a 400-litre boot space capacity which is fairly decent.

Tata Harrier Boot Space

The Tata Harrier is currently the brand’s flagship SUV. But that will change when the Gravitas 7-seat model will be launched. But as a rival to the Mahindra XUV500 and the MG Hector, the Tata Harrier although eclipses the Rs 20 lakh barrier, it still starts below the Rs 20 lakh cut off, therefore we have included it on this list. Onwards to addressing the elephant in the room, the Harrier offers a boot space capacity of 425 litres.

Hyundai Creta Boot Space

The most popular compact SUV in India is the Hyundai Creta. The Creta has been able to strike the balance of being a trendsetter in terms of features and also offer proportions which are just about right for the Indian consumers ever since it first arrived. Now in its second generation, the Creta has been redesigned completely to become more competitive in a segment that is becoming populated with more rivals. To be able to maintain its competitiveness, the Creta offers luggage volume of 433 litres in the boot natively without folding down the rear seats.

Kia Seltos Boot Space

The Kia Seltos is the fraternal twin of the Hyundai Creta. The underpinnings of the Kia Seltos are identical to the Creta and they both offer the same line-up of engines as well. There are many features that one can find different when comparing the Seltos with the Creta if they put them under a microscope. As both vehicles share the same platform, thus, the boot space capacity in both vehicles is engineered to offer an identical volume of 433 litres.

MG Hector Boot Space

The MG Hector offers the largest boot space against all the vehicles on this list with a boot space capacity of a whopping 587 litres. While the Creta, Kicks, Seltos and S-Cross fall in the C-Segment, the Hector is a slightly larger vehicle which is classified as a D-segment offering like the Tata Harrier and the Mahindra XUV500. Now MG India is about to launch the new 7-seat version called the Hector Plus which will offer a third row of seats allowing to transport two additional passengers. This will, of course, eat into the 587 litres of boot space, but, being as large as it is, there should still be ample space for luggage.

