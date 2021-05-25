SUVs likely to be launched in India in June 2021: Hyundai Alcazar, Skoda Kushaq

Skoda, Hyundai, Audi, and Volkswagen all have their SUVs lined up for a launch in the month of June 2021.

SUVs are the craze in India. Launch a hatchback and perhaps you may trend only for a day or at max two. Launch an SUV and you have the people eating out of your hands for almost seven days. Earlier today, Mercedes-Benz India launched the new GLA and the SUV is priced very competitively. It was supposed to have been launched at the beginning of May. Same is the case with few other motorcycles but that is an altogether different topic. In this story, we tell you the SUVs that will be likely launched in the month of June. We use “likely” because of the unfavourable conditions prevalent right now. Here is the list of the likely candidates for a June 2021 launch.

Skoda Kushaq

In its production form, we were shown the SUV in March 2021. Skoda India had promised that the launch is in June 2021. The last time we checked, they were still sticking to this timeline. The Skoda Kushaq brings along with it two engine options and both of these, India is familiar with. One is the motor in the Rapid whereas the other one is from the Karoq. Both are turbo petrol units. Skoda is expected to price the Kushaq between Rs 12 lakh to 17 lakh, ex-showroom.

Hyundai Alcazar

A seven-seater Creta to take on the MG Hector Plus as well as the Mahindra XUV500? You bet Hyundai has you covered. The car was shown to the media in a camouflaged form and everyone was allowed to post their first impressions. However, the layout of the interior was a mystery. Hyundai will lift the wraps off the interior as well as the vehicle’s pricing in June 2021. So far, that’s the idea. Production, we are being told has started. The Hyundai Alcazar will be available with petrol and diesel engines, with an expected starting price of Rs 13 lakh.

Volkswagen Tiguan

At a recently held press conference, Volkswagen India confirmed that they will get the facelifted Tiguan 5-seater to our market. The car will not only have new features but also a turbo petrol engine under the hood. The Volkswagen Tiguan will sit above the T-Roc SUV and will bridge the gap between the former as well as the upcoming Tiguan AllSpace facelifted model. Expect a price closer to Rs 27 lakh when it goes on sale, most likely in June 2021.

Audi e-tron

Image of Audi e-tron Black Edition used for representation.

The Audi e-tron is one long-delayed SUV. Originally, as we hear, it was in the plans for a 2020 launch but due to the pandemic, timelines got stretched. Now a lil birdie tells us that the Audi e-tron could be headed to a showroom near us this June. It is the first all-electric car from Audi India and will be priced in excess of Rs one crore. The competition will be in the form of the Jaguar i-Pace, and the Mercedes-Benz EQC.

