SUVs launching in October this year – Tata Punch to Mahindra XUV700

A bunch of new SUVs are waiting to go on sale in India by next month. Here’s a list that tells about them all. It includes the likes of Mahindra XUV700, Tata Punch and more.

September 24, 2021 3:09 PM

 

With nearly an SUV launching every month, it is easy to understand that the Indian market perhaps loves everything SUV. The market now has an SUV in almost every price bracket and a slew of sizes. Well, there are more of them waiting to enter the Indian automobile space soon, as a new pack of SUVs is ready to heat up the competition. But what all SUVs are on their way to the showroom floors next month? The list below packs the answer.

Mahindra XUV700

The largest UV maker in the country – Mahindra, has recently taken the covers off its new flagship offering, ‘Mahindra XUV700’. The mid-size SUV is ready to take on the likes of the Hyundai Alcazar, MG Hector Plus, Tata Safari and more. It looks appealing from most angles and comes loaded to the gills. Also, it will be one of the most powerful products in its class. With a 2.0L turbo-petrol motor, the XUV700 boasts a peak power output of 200 PS. An oil burner is also on offer, which puts out 185 PS. Talking of its launch date, it is reported to go on sale in the Indian market by October 2.

Tata Punch

Tata Motors is on a roll these days. The indigenous carmaker has been keeping the headline space reserved for itself with new launches at short gaps. The brand has recently introduced the Tata Safari Gold Edition, and it is now ready to take the covers off the Punch. The micro-SUV will rival the likes of the Maruti Suzuki Ignis and Mahindra KUV100 Nxt. It will come with 90-degree opening doors like the Altroz. However, unlike the premium hatchback, it will get the option of an automatic gearbox as well.

MG Astor

The MG Astor has been recently unveiled, and it will soon be launched in the Indian market. Precisely, October 7 is when the carmaker will launch the MG Astor in India. Once launched, the Astor will rub shoulders with the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. The petrol-powered iteration of the ZS EV gets two engine options – 1.5L NA petrol and 1.3L turbo-petrol. Plus, it is the only car in its segment to feature Level-2 ADAS and AI-enabled virtual assistant.

Mercedes-Benz EQA

Luxury carmakers are taking charge of the fossil to electric transition. Mercedes-Benz launched the first electric luxury SUV last year in the form of EQC. This time around, the German marque is ready to launch the smallest electric SUV from its international line-up – EQA. Expected to hit the market by next month, the Mercedes-Benz EQA will have an ex-showroom price of around Rs. 60 lakh. With a 192 PS motor and a 66.5 kWh battery pack, the EQA boasts a claimed range of 486 km and an electronically limited top speed of 160 kmph. Interestingly, 8.9 seconds are all that it takes for the 0-100 kmph sprint.

