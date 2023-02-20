SUVs in 2023, New and Coming Soon: From Mahindra Thar to Maruti Suzuki Jimny

Automobile bigwigs such as Honda, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra presenting new SUVs this year. Let us take a detailed look!

Can there be enough SUVs in India? As we vehemently and in unison nod no, take a look at a few new SUVs coming as early as next month! SUVs have been gaining popularity over the years and we have bigwigs such as Honda, Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra presenting new SUVs this year. Let us take a detailed look!

Maruti Suzuki Jimny 5-door

Tentative launch – 2023 Second quarter

Maruti Suzuki unveiled the Jimny SUV at the 2023 Auto Expo and post the reveal, its 5-door version has been making the rounds. While interested buyers can book the new Jimny against a booking amount of Rs 25,000, the Jimny 5-door is expected to launch by the second quarter of 2023. The SUV is based on the ladder-on frame chassis that underpins the 3-door Jimny Sierra on sale in select international markets powered by a 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine that produces 103bhp and 134Nm of torque. Gearbox choices include a 5-speed manual and a 4-speed torque convertor automatic and also gets ALLGRIP Pro 4×4 setup with low-range transfer gear.

Mahindra Thar 5 door

Tentative launch – mid-2023

Mahindra is preparing to rival the upcoming Jimny 5-door with the Thar 5-door which is expected to hit the market sometime in the middle of 2023. The Thar 5-door will underpin a longer wheelbase and offer more space in the cabin compared to the 3-door version. It will be offered with two engine options – a 2.2-litre turbo diesel and a 2.0-litre turbo petrol.

New Honda SUV

Tentative launch – April-May 2023

Honda has confirmed the arrival of a new SUV for India. It will be revealed by April-May 2023 and is expected to launch around the festive season. It will compete in one of the most popular segments that includes the Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos, Maruti Grand Vitara, Toyota Hyryder, VW Taigun and the Skoda Kushaq. The new Honda SUV will share its design language with bigger Honda SUVs and will be based on the modified version of the Amaze platform. The cabin will feature an all-electronic architecture and screen system offered with the new Accord and CR-V.

Maruti Suzuki Fronx

Tentative launch – 2023 first half

Maruti Suzuki has confirmed that the new Fronx SUV will go on sale in the next couple of months and bookings have begun for a token of Rs 11,000. The Fronx will rival the Renault Kiger, Nissan Magnite, Hyundai Venue and even the Kia Sonet 1.0. Engine options will include a 89bhp, 1.2L DualJet petrol with smart hybrid tech and a 100bhp, 1.0L turbocharged petrol engine offered with a 5-speed manual as standard. Also on offer will be an AMT with 1.2L and a 6-speed torque convertor automatic with 1.0L turbo petrol engine.