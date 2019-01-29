SUV owners who rescued people in Kerela floods upset with ban on modified cars

The unfortunate events during Kerela floods saw an incredible display of people coming together to help each other out. One of these came off a number SUV owners who rescued people from flood-stricken areas and ferried supplies. There was, in fact, also an announcement from the state government in which its requested 4X4 vehicle owners to step forth and assist with the situation at hand. Now though, those very SUVs and off-roaders are in trouble with RTO because they are modified to perform better off the road.

A recent government order has banned all sorts of modifications to cars and motorcycles alike. A number of SUV owners in Kerela are upset with the decision and have now written an open letter to the CM, reminding him of the assistance those modified vehicles provided in an hour of need.

In the open letter to Chief Minister of Kerala Pinarayi Vijayanarar posted on Facebook, Tisson Tharappel writes that the owners of the “so-called” modified vehicles in Kerela volunteered willfully to assist during the floods. All their vehicles are ready to face emergency situations like those during the recent floods, he added.

Tharappel pointed out that such modifications are legal in developed countries, adding that the government must be lenient with such modifications without penalising the 4x4 vehicles. “It is painful to forget that many jeep owners in Kerala used their vehicles for rescue during the floods.”

Kerela's off-roading community has insisted the government revisit the current rule on car modifications and not include their SUVs in the category and instead consider them upgraded vehicles. They have urged the government to set up a committee to study the vehicles and suggest new norms.

Many of these SUVs in Kerela have raised suspension, are fitted with snorkels for deep water wading and other such upgrades. It was thanks to upgrades, in fact, that these vehicles could drive through the flooded streets in Kerela to provide support. The community was also facilitated by the State Chief Secretary for their efforts and gathered a lot of appreciation across the state and country.

Earlier this month, the Supreme Court clarified that no type of modification that alters any specification made by the manufacturer or to what is mentioned on the vehicle registration certificate will be legal. Modified vehicles are so far not being fined or challaned but the police and RTO are expected to begin a crackdown on car and bike modifications soon.