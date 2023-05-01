SUV, CNG demand propels 13% sales rise for Maruti Suzuki

With domestic sales of 137,320 units, Maruti Suzuki records M-o-M growth of over 10 per cent.

Maruti Suzuki recorded a total sales of 160,529 units in April 2023 seeing a year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of 13 per cent. The company registered a total domestic passenger vehicle sales of 137,320 units but with the new BS6 Phase 2 emission norms coming into effect on April 1, there was a decline of 0.8 per cent in March 2023 based on Y-o-Y and a drop of 10 per cent growth when compared to February 2023.

Maruti Suzuki April 2023 sales: SUV segment flexes its muscle

The Fronx is currently the only Maruti Suzuki offering with a turbo-petrol engine.

With the launch of the Fronx last month and the 5-door Jimny in May, Maruti Suzuki looks on course to become the leader in the SUV segment by this financial year. Maruti Suzuki saw its SUV market share grow from 20 per cent last year to 24.5 per cent now. The company’s success in the SUV class is because the Brezza has consistently been one of the top five best-selling vehicles while the Grand Vitara is in the top 10 list. As a whole, the SUV market share has increased from 43 per cent in 2022 to 47.4 per cent this year.

With the demand for SUVs increasing every year, Shashank Srivastava, Senior Executive Officer, Marketing and Sales, Maruti Suzuki India Limited, said the company is seeing positive demand for both the Fronx and the Jimny. “Currently, both the Fronx and the Jimny have 26,500 bookings.”

Maruti Suzuki April 2023 sales: Backlog of 373,000 orders

All isn’t sunshine and rainbows for the country’s number one automobile manufacturer. The shortage of semiconductor chips has affected the number of units for the Brezza, Ertiga and Grand Vitara. Hence, the company has 373,000 pending orders.

Srivastava explained that the chip shortage resulted in a production loss of 173,000 units which constitutes 4.3 per cent of the market share. He said, “The first quarter will be affected, but we do expect a recovery in Q2.”

Maruti Suzuki April 2023 sales: CNG models on demand

Maruti Suzuki has the largest portfolio of CNG-powered vehicles and with the revision of CNG prices in April, the company seeing a record-high demand for these vehicles. According to Srivastava, “The total CNG market has increased to 12.3 per cent from last year’s 11 per cent. Now CNG vehicles constitute 24.5 per cent of Maruti Suzuki’s total sales as to last year’s 20 per cent.”

The best-selling CNG vehicles are the WagonR, which is in pole position for both petrol and CNG vehicles, followed by Dzire, Ertiga and Brezza.