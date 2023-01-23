Sushmita Sen bought Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe worth Rs 1.92 crore

The actress posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle, standing along with black AMG GLE 53 coupe with a caption ‘Beauty & the beast’.

Sushmita Sen, former Miss Universe and bollywood actress bought a Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe in Obsidian Black colour scheme. Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe has a freaking price tag of Rs 1.92 crore (ex-showroom).

The actress posted a picture of herself on her Instagram handle, standing along with black AMG GLE 53 coupe with a caption ‘Beauty & the beast’.

The Mercedes-Benz AMG GLE 53 Coupe is a high-performance luxury SUV produced by Mercedes-Benz AMG, the performance division of Mercedes-Benz. It is based on the standard GLE SUV, but features a more powerful engine, sport-tuned suspension, and aggressive styling.

The AMG GLE 53 Coupe is powered by a 3-litre twin- turbocharged inline-six cylinder petrol engine that produces 429bhp and a peak torque of 520 Nm. The engine of this massive SUV is mated to a 9-speed AMG speedshift gearbox, which delivers power to all four wheels.

It also features an electric compressor, which helps to improve low-end torque and acceleration. Additionally, it comes with AMG-specific features like sports seats, a sport steering wheel, and a sport exhaust system.

Inside the cabin of this luxury SUV there is a head-up display, a four-zone climate control system, a 13-speaker Burmester sound system, heated and ventilated front seats with memory function, and four-way lumbar support. Furthermore the interior also consists of a wireless phone charging pad, a powered tailgate and of course a panoramic sunroof.