Supreme Court stays Rs 500 crore fine against Volkswagen imposed by NGT

The Supreme Court of India has put a stay on the imposition of a fine of Rs 500 crore on the German automaker Volkswagen. A bench which was headed by Justice S A Bobde said that no coercive action will be taken against the carmaker. In March this year, the National Green Tribunal has imposed a fine of Rs 500 crore on Volkswagen for causing damage to the environment by using a 'cheat device' in its diesel vehicles in India. The fine was imposed in the wake of the infamous The 'Volkswagen Emission Scandal' came to light in 2015 when the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in the United States served a notice to Volkswagen Group for violating the Clean Air Act.

As a result of this, Volkswagen had to face a lot of flack globally. And it ended up paying 27 billion in Euros. In the wake of the same, the automaker announced that it is going to stop the production and development of combustion engines by 2026 and completely shift to vehicles running on clean energy.

For the Indian market, Volkswagen has recently made an announcement that its Czech arm, Skoda is going to lead its operation in the country. The German automaker is soon going to launch a series of new vehicles in our country. These are going to be part of its India 2.0 strategy. Leading the charge under this new strategy is going to be an all-new compact SUV, the T-Cross. The same is expected to launch in India sometime during the year 2020. It is going to compete against the likes of Hyundai Creta and the Nissan Kicks.

Skoda Auto India, on the other hand, is trying to make a strong case for itself. It has recently introduced a number of customer-centric initiatives in order to lure buyers to its showrooms. These include a number of after sales packages which include extended warranty and even assured buyback scheme for certain models.

Inputs: PTI